Maharashtra-led CM Uddhav Thackeray delegation meets Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister of Public Works Ministry Ashok Chavan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed various issues including Maratha reservation and other backlogs, the appointment of 12 members to the legislative council, the release of GST compensation costs. The delegation met the Modi for over an hour and a half at his official residence in Delhi. The most important issue raised at the meeting was the political reserve for the Maratha community and other backward classes. The state government asked the Center to grant a reservation to the central quota Marathas and remove the 50% cap on the reservation. Read also | Maharashtra registers 10,219 cases of Covid-19 The Center has already filed a petition for review of Maratha’s reserve decision, challenging supreme courts ruling that state governments do not have the power to decide a community’s delay after the 102nd Constitutional Amendment. We have asked the Center that giving States the power to decide on the reservation will not be sufficient until the 50% cap on the reservation is removed. We asked the Center to take legal action to remove the cap, as this affected not only Maratha bookings, but many others, including political bookings at OBCs, Thackeray said, while addressing the media. in Maharashtra Sadan after the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state had requested a constitutional political reserve from the CBOs. The political reserve in the elections of local bodies to CBOs was recently overturned by the Supreme Court. It was the legal reserve and it was canceled because it exceeded the 50% limit. The verdict will impact all elections across the country. We have asked the prime minister to grant a constitutional reserve to CBOs, Pawar said. Pawar said the delegation also called for the governor of Maharashtra to be responsible for appointing 12 members to the legislative council from his quota. The names were submitted to the governor about eight months ago. Taking note of a PIL, the High Court requested a submission. We asked the prime minister to give the governor instructions for the appointments. We also asked the PM for the quick release 24,306 crore owed as compensation for GST losses to the treasury, Pawar said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the prime minister assured the delegation that he would consider the issues raised by them. He said he would take detailed information on each of the issues and take positive action, Thackeray said. After the meeting with the delegation, Prime Minister Modi met Thackeray in a one-on-one meeting for about 30 minutes. Yes, we had a separate meeting. We may not be together politically, but that doesn’t mean we’ve broken our relationship. I did not go to meet Nawaz Sharif, Thackeray said.

