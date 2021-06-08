BABA Stock: Is It Time To Return To Alibaba?

I made a lot of money on Alibaba Holding Group (NASDAQ: BABA ) Stock.

Source: Jirapong Manustrong / Shutterstock.com

These are not gains on paper. It’s been money in my pocket since I recently sold a position for a 21% profit.

Since my last sell, at $ 236 a share, BABA stock has fallen to $ 205 but then recovered. Alibaba stock is trading today at $ 215. At that price, you’re paying about 5.3 times last year’s $ 112 billion in revenue (the yuan is trading at 6.4 to the dollar). You also pay less than 26 times the profit, in a world where large cloud companies trade a lot more.

Anyway, says Al Gore it’s time to buy. Jim Cramer says it’s time to buy. Even Charlie Munger from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) says it’s time to buy.

What are we to think, you and me?

The dragon in the bedroom

The dragon in the room when you look at Alibaba is the Chinese government.

Many conservatives like to call China “communist”. It is more accurate to say that China is a Mandarin-led autocracy, with President Xi Jinping in the role of both the Emperor and the Chief Mandarin.

Xi is what President Donald Trump dreamed of being. Xi says jumping and even Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma asks how high. Americans write breathlessly about Ma “being cut to size”.

But there are few things that the Chinese government demands that the American ruling class does not want to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR ) or SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI ). They want transparency. They want fair treatment of workers and data. There is a particular urgency because China’s online economy is a bigger part of the whole than even ours. Technological regulation is economic regulation.

The question is how much will it cost Chinese cloud stocks like Alibaba, Tencent Holding (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) and Baidu (NASDAQ: START ).

Alibaba’s growth story

Despite the “crackdown”, Alibaba is growing faster than ever. Revenue grew 40% in fiscal 2021 compared to 2020. Despite its woes, Alibaba brought about 20% of that to the net income line. contrary to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Alibaba’s online store does not take any inventory risk. It also brings all merchant operations online, offering cloud applications as well as a cloud platform.

It was Alibaba’s efforts to manage money like it handles goods, in the form of the Ant Financial subsidiary, that got it in trouble. Ant made loans, then sold almost all of the risk. This will not be allowed now, reducing Ant’s risk to the financial system. But it cost Alibaba shareholders the potential of hundreds of billions in earnings.

Again, add digital yuan and Alibaba could quickly do what Facebook dreams of doing with its cyber currency. That is, eliminate settlement fees in transactions by moving money instantly, removing settlement.

Alibaba cloud’s efforts to export its services face the same risk, namely mistrust of Xi’s government, which Twitter does in Nigeria or India. But Alibaba’s cloud is continue to gain market share, who passed IBM (NYSE: IBM ) to take fourth place behind Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Google. This is continue to innovate and he doesn’t lose money either. Can Google Cloud say the same? (Uh no.)

The bottom line

If you think Xi Jinping is a communist, don’t even think about buying BABA shares.

If you think he is no different from Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or even Nigerian President Muhammandu Buhari, I see no reason to hold back.

No other cloud stock is listed at just 5.3 times earnings or 26 times earnings. It’s not even close. Alibaba also went through the government mill and survived.

I will be back shortly.

At the time of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held LONG positions in MSFT, AMZN, JD, FB and AAPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, submitted to InvestorPlace.com Publication guidelines.

Dana blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of The Big Bang of Technology: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available from the Amazon Kindle store. Write to him at [email protected], tweet it on @danablankenhorn, or subscribe to its sub-stack https://danafblankenhorn.substack.com/.