Pakistan denounces rise of Islamophobia after assassinations in Canada





Islamabad, June 8 (EFE) .- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday denounced “growing Islamophobia” in the West after four members of a Muslim family of Pakistani origin were killed in Canada.

“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries,” Khan tweeted.

He added that hatred towards the Muslim community “must be fought holistically by the international community”, repeating an issue he has raised often since taking office in 2018.

Likewise, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoom Qureshi called the incident a “brutal act of mass murder”.

“This is an act of terror rooted in unspeakable hatred and Islamophobia,” he said on Twitter.

The Pakistani Embassy in Canada said in a statement that the attacked Muslim family was of Pakistani descent.

The attack took place Sunday night in London, a city of 500,000 people about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Toronto, when the accused Nathaniel Veltman crashed into five members of a family on a sidewalk .

After crushing the family at high speed, the vehicle pulled away from the scene.

A 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, another 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were killed in the incident.

The fifth victim, a 9-year-old boy, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The police did not disclose the identity of the victims.

London Police Chief Steve Williams said “the victims have been targeted because of their Islamic faith”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his shock and horror at the incident.

“To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, please know that we are with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities, ”he tweeted. EFE

jlr / ia

