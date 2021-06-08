Thanos Creators’ new comic villain is a Donald Trump lookalike





Donald Trump compared himself to Thanos in his re-election campaign, but now Thanos’ creator is turning Trump into a new comedic villain.

Thanos creator Jim Starlin is known for helping to imagine iconic comic book characters like Drax the Destroyer, Gamora, and Shang-Chi, but his latest comic villain is a not-so-subtle parody of former US President Donald. Trump.

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign team released a video on the official Trump War Room re-election campaign Twitter account showing Trump’s face superimposed on then-Marvel villain Thanos. he snaps his fingers and tries to destroy the universe in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. As Trump / Thanos gloats, I’m inevitable and snaps my fingers, the video shifts to Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler and shows them turning to dust. The announcement sparked both criticism and confusion from viewers, especially since the scene takes place at a time when Thanos isn’t killing anyone and is turned to dust by Tony Stark.

One of the ad’s most vocal critics was Thanos’ own creator Jim Starlin, who hit back at Trump by creating the evil alien king “Plunddo Tram” (an obvious anagram for “Donald Trump”) for his graphic novel funded by the Dreadstar Returns crowdfunding. The comic, a continuation of Starlin’s original Dreadstarcomics released by Marvel Comics’ Epic Comics, follows Vanth Dreadstar, the leader of a space team involved in numerous intergalactic conflicts. In the opening pages of Dreadstar Returns, Dreadstar meets Plunddo Tram, an overweight orange king with a huge balayage of blonde hair on his crown. After easily defeating Tram’s minions and slicing the King’s pistol with his laser sword, Dreadstar summons the Sovereign declaring that your own well-being is clearly your number one priority. In my book, that makes you disqualified. So consider yourself licensed!

The lines a not-so-subtle riff on the slogan Trumps from his old TV show The Apprentice precedes the King Trams ultimate punishment as a later panel shows his decapitated head on a pike with the caption, King Tram and his unjust ruler are of ancient history. Starlin, who is known to also create parody characters to make fun of his bosses at Marvel, later revealed in an interview with Inverse that “Plunddo Tram” was created in response to Trump’s appropriation of Thanos for his announcement. re-election, stating, A certain politician using one of my characters in one of his political ads maybe annoyed me a bit. I thought it was an open game at that time.

This isn’t the first time Trump has appeared in the comics. In Marvel Comics New Avengers # 47, a limo of Pre-President Donald Trumps blocks an ambulance, prompting Luke Cage to lift it up. As Trump threatens to sue the superhero, one glance from Cage is enough to scare Trump into curling up in his car. Later, in All-New Wolverine # 19, this involved a nervous President Trump ordering SHIELD to burn Roosevelt Island and the thousands of people who live there when he learns that an alien virus is spreading on the island. Fortunately, Nick Fury is there to delay the order.

It is said that people should not disturb writers, lest they appear as unfavorable fictitious representations of themselves in the stories. Donald Trump may have chosen the wrong Thanos clip to announce his inevitable presidency, but with the bad blood generated between him and Jim Starlin, it may have been inevitable that King Plunddo Tram would debut in Dreadstar Returns.

