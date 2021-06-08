PM Modi focuses his attention on the party and plays a guide

BJP leadership beset by deadly defeat in Bengal polls and second wave of pandemic has found new address “to report party developments and seek advice” – 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The occupant of the sprawling address nestled in the greenery is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is new evidence that Modi has an unusual interest in party affairs at a time when the BJP has been rocked by crises and condemnation from all sides.

Over the past two days, BJP Chairman JP Nadda and other key party leaders drove to the Prime Minister’s residence, after holding lengthy meetings between them, to “report on developments in the gone and seek advice ”from Modi.

Nadda chaired a two-day meeting of party secretaries general and other key leaders on Saturday and Sunday to take stock of preparations for elections in five states next year, including Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial region .

Also on the agenda was the BJP campaign to reach out to the masses affected by Covid as part of the Seva Hi Sangathan program. Leaders have been invited to visit villages and help the needy in what appears to be a belated attempt to fill the leadership void during the tumultuous second wave of the pandemic.

Sources said Nadda and other frontline leaders had briefed Modi about the sessions over the past two days. On Sunday, the prime minister spent five hours with Nadda, the BJP general secretaries and the heads of various frontline organizations.

He heard from the leaders and advised them on different issues, mainly focusing on gaining the support and confidence of voters, the sources said.

Although Modi is a “24/7 politician” in charge of everything from governance to party affairs, this interest in the day-to-day affairs of the organization has sparked murmurs in BJP political circles and from Delhi.

What intensified speculation was the timing – against the backdrop of the BJP’s defeat in the Bengal election, which the party turned into a high-octane battle the whole nation was glued to, and the widespread miseries perpetrated by the second of Covid wave for which the Center has been blamed.

It is widely believed that the unspeakable human tragedy caused by the lack of hospital beds, oxygen and medicine, and the thousands of corpses floating in rivers and buried on the riverbanks had tarnished Modi’s image and her. party.

BJP sources said efforts were made on a war footing to contain the damage.

A measure of the severity of the Bengal beating had injured the BJP was evident in the lessons apparently given by Modi during the five-hour meeting.

“The party should learn from the Bengal polls. It should be noted how the Trinamul Congress achieved a great victory after Lok Sabha’s poor performance in the polls (2019) by Lok Sabha, ”Modi told BJP leaders.

He also told them that in both victory and defeat, the party should carry out detailed analyzes in order to be able to prepare for future elections.

BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats at Lok Sabha, will go to the polls early next year. This election would be at the center of the concerns of Modi and the BJP.

BJP leaders, however, denied that Modi had started to show excessive interest in party affairs, saying he had always played the role of guide.

“Modiji has always addressed party leaders and offered advice and suggestions. There is nothing inappropriate, ”said a BJP general secretary who was part of the meeting with the prime minister.

Two other general secretaries who attended the meeting said they felt Modi wanted to know everything about the party’s activities and repeatedly insisted not to let inertia set in during the party’s second term. government.

In the halls of the BJP, however, there is a feeling that with the image of his government and the party taking beating, Modi was unwilling to take risks and wanted to directly monitor the affairs of the BJP.

“It is a fact that our leaders were reported missing in the second wave of Covid and it damaged our image. Modiji also seems to be concerned, ”said a deputy.

The other reason behind Modi’s perceived extraordinary intervention, according to BJP leaders, was the former party leader Amit Shah’s move to governance. With his most loyal lieutenant at the head of the party, Modi felt more confident, the leaders said.