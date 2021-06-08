United States: 2,100 migrant children could still be separated from their parents | Migration news





A Biden administration task force tasked with reuniting families separated under Donald Trump has so far reunited 7 children.

An effort by US President Joe Biden to reunite migrant families separated by the previous administration has so far reunited seven children with their parents, according to a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report.

According to the 22-page progress report released on Tuesday, at least 2,127 children are still believed to be separated, although it is indicated that this number is expected to change as the data is analyzed, as some children and parents may already have separated. gathered by themselves.

In the coming weeks, 29 families are expected to be reunited.

Biden issued an executive order shortly after taking office that created a task force to reunite children separated from their families on the US-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump, calling such separations a human tragedy.

The report, submitted to Biden on June 2, is the task forces’ 120-day progress report, a DHS official told Reuters news agency.

At least 2,127 children are still separated, according to the 22-page progress report that was submitted to President Joe Biden last week. [Gregory Bull/AP Photo]The Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families as part of a general zero-tolerance policy that called for the prosecution of all unauthorized border crossers in early 2018. Watchdogs and government advocates discovered that the separations had started before and continued after the policy.

The practice, which drew wide condemnation, was one of many restrictive policies put in place by the Trump administration to discourage migrants from coming to the southern border of the United States.

The Biden task force, using information from lawyers and ongoing litigation, has identified around 3,900 children separated from their parents at the border and 1,700 cases that remain under investigation, according to the report.

Of the 3,900 separated children identified, nearly 1,800 were reunited with a parent. Almost all of these events happened before the task force was established, according to the report.

The separated families have waited long enough.

The Biden administration must work quickly to reunite these families in the United States and provide them with permanent legal status, resources and care.

There’s no time to lose. https://t.co/2w7S7BM3nT

L’ACLU (@ACLU) June 8, 2021

In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the Trump administration in federal court, challenging what it called a cruel and illegal practice and calling for family reunification.

The Biden administration has promised to reunite parents who are still separated from their children, but the pace has been slow and, according to the report, the main challenge has been the failure of the Trump administration to keep or provide enough. family files. .

The first four parents were returned to the United States last month, part of what the task force identified as an initial group of 62 people 28 from Guatemala, 20 from Honduras, 13 from El Salvador and one from Mexico. Administration officials said 29 of 62 people had received final clearance to return to the United States, which should come after travel arrangements are made.

The report also provided data that had not been published previously. Almost 60% of children separated under the zero tolerance policy were Guatemalans (2,270), followed by Hondurans (1,150), Salvadorans (281), Mexicans (75), Brazilians (74) and Romanians (23).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos