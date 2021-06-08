FA anger at PM Boris Johnson’s lack of support for booing knee in England games

FA anger at PM Boris Johnson’s lack of backing for booing the knee in England’s games with the government at loggerheads with the Three Lions squad
The FA is unhappy with the government for not supporting it in its battle against England fans who booed players by kneeling ahead of last week’s European Championship warm-up matches against Austria and Romania.
In a row that threatens to overshadow England’s opener against Croatia on Sunday, Gareth Southgate and his players have had to justify their decision to continue the anti-racist move, with the government’s response leading FA officials to conclude that ministers are deliberately taking a populist stance in opposition to the sentiments of the national team.
Boris Johnson has previously said he is opposed to kneeling on the grounds that he prefers actions over gestures, and the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson has repeatedly refused this week to condemn fans for booing.
The FA are upset by Boris Johnson’s lack of support in his battle against English boo boys
The Three Lions stars have been taunted by some fans in Middlesbrough for taking the knee last week
Several other high-ranking ministers, including Home Secretary Priti Patel, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Culture Minister Oliver Dowden, have made it clear that they will not kneel.
The FA did not comment on the government’s position, but several sources expressed disappointment with the Sportsmail that they seem to take a populist stance in what has become a divisive cultural war.
Southgate discussed the matter again with England’s management squad after the game against Austria and the team unanimously decided to continue kneeling.
Gareth Southgate discussed his position on the issue in an open letter to supporters this week
Southgate reiterated their position on the Players Tribune website, and Jordan Henderson said: If there are still people booing, there is still a problem. We must fight it and remain united.
VACCINE passports will be used for England group matches at Wembley, with fans requiring either two Covid vaccines or a negative lateral flow test result to attend.
