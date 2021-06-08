Thousands protest against the China Fudan campus in Budapest

Shanghai-based Fudan first signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hungarian government in 2019 to locate the campus in the capital, where he is also working with Corvinus University to offer a dual MBA degree program.

The opposition rose up against the campus, which is slated to open in 2024, following a investigation report by local outlet Direkt36, which revealed that the project would be primarily funded by Chinese loans.

The $ 1.5 billion campus will cost more than Hungary’s entire education budget in 2019, with construction work and material supply being done by Chinese companies using imported labor.

In addition, the campus site was previously reserved for affordable student housing.

Hungarian opposition attacks Chinese university #Foudan project, their canvassing of the citizens of Budapest on the campus plan started yesterday, a big protest against him later in the day pic.twitter.com/XbEWD5fhk0 Peter Murphy (@MurphyPeterN) June 5, 2021

Estimates of the number of protest participants vary, with an AFP photographer estimating around 10,000 people. the Facebook event lists over 6,500 users as having gone, while over 18,700 have expressed interest.

Protesters carried banners with slogans such as We Will Not Be Colonized, Never Forget Tiananmen and No Fudan, No Shout.

Finding accommodation in Budapest is difficult, and now student accommodation space is being given to China, city student says The news of the PIE.

Where is the advantage for Hungary?

The government and supporters of the project have argued that the possibility of hosting the campus of one of the most prestigious universities in the world represents an opportunity to expand the country’s higher education offer.

“If we compare the position of Hungarian universities and the lack of internationalization and cooperation, this is definitely a step forward,” Pawe Paszak of the Poland-based think tank.Warsaw Institute already said to PIE.

“Especially in the fields of economics and business management, there will obviously be more chances to have high-level contacts and to really create a network of business contacts.”

However, he continued that in addition to sustainability and funding issues, concerns about academic freedom on campus were also of concern.

Fudan University made headlines in 2019 when an amendment to its charter removed references to freedom of thought and inserted paragraphs on promoting Xi Jinping’s thought.

Having already driven out of the country an international university, the Central European University backed by George Soros, in a decision that was later found to violate international law, the Hungarian government of Viktor Orbn has close ties to China.

Generally speaking, they are diplomatically isolated in the EU, ”Paszak added.

“So Viktor Orbn tries to make it look like he has strong allies and skillfully balances great powers.”

The protest also included a speech by Budapest Mayor Gergely Karcsony. Since the municipal elections two years ago, the authorities in Budapest have been controlled not by the Orbns Fidesz party but by the opposition.

Speaking in front of a larger version of the iconic Tank Man photo with a Winnie the Pooh plush toy that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is said to have a resemblance to and has since become a symbol for dissidents sitting on the podium, Karcsony said that Budapest wanted a student city on campus, not an elite Chinese university funded by Hungarian taxpayers.

In the preceding days, authorities in Budapest have renamed the streets around the campus in honor of victims of alleged human rights abuses in China, including “Free Hong Kong Road”, “Uyghur Martyrs Road” and “Dalai Lama Road” , an action that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called “totally despicable.”

The mayor of Budapest’s 9th district renamed 4 streets near the planned Chinese government #Foudan university site. Mass protests on Free Hong Kong Road, Uyghur Martyrs Road, Dalai Lama Road and Bishop Xie Shiguang Road on Saturday pushed the government back on plans #Hungary pic.twitter.com/DKe9yBtIxt Lydia Gall (@LydsG) June 7, 2021

“The transnational joint education programs, a common model of international educational cooperation nowadays, serve as an important platform to promote mutual understanding,” Wang said following the protests.

“We hope that those affected in Hungary will remain objective and rational”

“This is in line with the trend of the times and in the interests of all. We hope that those concerned in Hungary will remain objective and rational, follow the science and avoid politicizing or stigmatizing the normal cultural and people-to-people exchanges with China to maintain friendly bilateral relations on the whole.

Sources said the Hungarian government could now hold a referendum on the project in 2023. A recent national poll suggested that around two-thirds of Hungarians oppose the construction of the Fudan University campus.

But with the elections coming up in 2022 in which Karcsony will run for prime minister against Orbn, experts suggest the campus’s fate could be dragged further into the political arena.