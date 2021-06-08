PML-N Legislator Asks PTI To Explain US Base Policy





Former defense minister and PML-N lawmaker Khurram Dastgir said the US doesn’t even bother talking to the country’s current defense minister about setting up a base military in Pakistan, but that they were addressed to the army chief.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Senate that Pakistan will not give the United States a base in the country as long as Imran Khan is the prime minister, but reports from the United States contradict his statement, Dastagir said during a speech on SAMAA Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday.

The PML-N lawmaker said U.S. officials said talks with Pakistan were underway at the country’s military base. He added that the government should explain why it is speaking to the United States if it has denied giving it a base in Pakistan.

The opposition lawmaker’s remarks come two days after The New York Times reported that the CIA chief recently made an unannounced visit to Islamabad and the country’s Defense Secretary had frequent calls with the chief Pakistani military to enlist the country’s aid for future US operations in Afghanistan.

Responding to criticism from Dastagirs, PTI Faisal Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan would not become a party to any war.

He said that American officials want to protect their country from Afghanistan but that we (Pakistan) cannot afford to bear more damage for American desire.

