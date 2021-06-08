Jokowi asks schools to open with 25% capacity, DKI deputy governor takes it lightly





Suara.com – Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria responded to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s request to open schools with 25 percent capacity. In fact, he took the request lightly. According to him, Jokowi’s request is easy to do. Because last month his party conducted a face-to-face learning trial (PTM) with a capacity of 50 percent of students in schools. “It’s 25 percent easier. 50 percent (PTM test) is even easier, smaller,” Riza told DKI Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday (5/8/2021). Riza also said her party will consider Jokowi’s request. Later in July, he will hold a meeting with the DKI Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) and other parties. Read also:

Jokowi gives the signal to open face-to-face schools, but there are conditions … “If 25% is the best, why not? We support the contribution of the president, the central government. Later we will discuss it with Forkompimda with epidemiologists, ”he said. Later, when the school opens, he will also examine the state of transmission of Covid-19 in the capital. The objective is the safety and health of the implementation of the PTM. “Of course, this is a concern for all of us. However, we make sure that the education of our children is something important. To ensure health and the economy,” he concluded. Previously, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin conveyed President Jokowi’s instructions ahead of the opening of face-to-face teaching and learning activities in July 2021. The head of state called on the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbud Ristek) and the parties concerned to be more careful. Read also:

Limited PTM trial at this school Only one student participated “The president previously ordered that face-to-face education, which will begin later, must be carried out with extra caution,” Budi said after a limited meeting with President Jokowi at the presidential office on Monday (6/6 / 202).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos