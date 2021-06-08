Westerners dislike ‘post-truth’ about Gaza war

It’s not just the Turkish Islamist strongman, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who censors people. With big media brands in the cradle of democracy enthusiastically supporting terrorist thugs like Hamas, the Western world is setting a bad precedent for autocrats like Erdogan. He might well ask: If Israel is crucified even by the West, what is wrong with our Third World anti-Semitism?

The recent Gaza war and the pro-Hamas propaganda that followed globally were no different from previous years.

In 2012 there was a video a procession of a dozen Palestinian terrorists happily riding motorcycles, shooting in the air in victory and dragging behind them the body of a man they had just killed, suspected of being a collaborator of ‘Israel. The victim was one of six Palestinians murdered by their compatriots. The video showed dozens of other Palestinians proudly filming the scene on their cellphones and taking photos of the historic moment.

About a day later, the mood in the Gaza Strip was cheerful again: another hudna, or temporary truce, had been won, and the enemy had again been defeated.

Later that day in 2012, the international press reported a flurry of gunfire, cheers and celebratory chants minutes after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. Terrorists from all over Gaza City took to the streets to celebrate the victory. Some of the winners set off fireworks on the rooftops. Along Gaza City’s waterfront, a mosque loudspeaker kept repeating: Allahu Akbar (Allah is the greatest). A resident, Adel Mansour, told the Guardian, They bombed us, they killed our women and our children, but they couldn’t stop the resistance. They therefore had to surrender and agree to stop the assassinations. They have learned that we cannot be defeated by their bombs.

When Mansour said these words nearly a decade ago, around 150 Palestinians and five Israelis had lost their lives. During this eight-day war, the IDF targeted more than 1,500 sites in Gaza with airstrikes and shelling. More than 1,000 rockets were fired at Israel and a bomb passed through a Tel Aviv bus, injuring 17 people.

This year, after Hamas sent more than 4,000 rockets and missiles into Israel for 11 days as Israel tried to defend itself by withdrawing the places where the fire had started, we heard from Gaza again: enemy has been defeated! As in previous years, Israel has done everything possible to avoid killing Palestinian civilians while Hamas deliberately targeted Israeli civilians and used its own civilians to try to protect its weapons, then showed his dead – the more the better, especially children – to television crews.

None of this comes as a shock, unfortunately. What is shocking is the way the western media covered the war.

May 24, Boston Globe Artist Christopher Weyant drew a tank with an Israeli flag on it, the implication being that it was being driven by a Jewish soldier. The soldier deliberately kills a presumably peaceful Palestinian holding a flag (which now comes out from under the tank). The background shows Israeli planes dropping rockets indiscriminately a lot. The caption is a note read by a Palestinian woman: This is from Prime Minister Netanyahu. Please respect the right of the State of Israel to exist. We appreciate your cooperation while we build on you.

Faith Quintero, author of “Loaded Blessings, “ a family saga that alternates between Spain from the time of the Inquisition and Israel today, replied via Twitter:

the World/ Weyant’s cartoon shows Jews literally killing Palestinians for a home just as Nazi propaganda makes money count on the skulls of Germans, and instead of planes dropping bombs like in Weyant’s picture, there is an implication that the Jews caused some type of destruction at the bottom of the Nazi image. I posted the Nazi propaganda picture in response to Weyant’s propaganda and asked what is the difference?

In response, Twitter suspended Quintero. It’s wrong. I wouldn’t have bothered someone on Twitter telling me that my Nazi comparison isn’t right, or why it’s wrong and very different from the World cartoon. But that’s not what happened. They just took my point away, Quintero said. I don’t care if I’m not on Twitter. But it terrifies me to have my voice silenced by a US-based company.

Meanwhile, The New York Times (NYT), who did not bother to recall the 85 schoolgirls recently killed in Afghanistan, posted photos of all the children believed to have been killed in the latest clashes between Hamas and Israel.

the NOW history mentioned that Hamas and other militant groups fired more than 4,000 rockets indiscriminately into Israeli towns. He also rightly said that Israel’s air defense system succeeded in stopping around 90% of the rockets.

The article also noted that at least two of the children killed in Gaza may have been killed when Palestinian militants fired a rocket that did not work, and that one of the children killed in Israel, Nadine Awad, was Palestinian. The weak record on the Israeli side also reflected an imbalance in defensive capabilities, NOW concluded.

Still, pro-Hamas newspaper propaganda was deeply problematic in its evasive language. The authors of the editorial, expressing their sadness that most of the children who died were Arabs, actually secretly confessed that they would be happier if most of the children who died were Israeli Jews.

Would romantics in the oppressed nation of the West feel any better if Israel’s Iron Dome had failed and Hamas rockets killed 500 Israeli children instead of two? Is it really too hard to understand that 500 Israeli children were spared not because Hamas did not want to kill them, but because, like the NOW article pointed out, there is an imbalance in defensive capabilities? Is it Israel’s sin to have built the Iron Dome to minimize casualties when threatened by thousands of rockets flying above its sky?

If this is the precedent set by the Cradle of Democracy, the world’s small democracies will have a much easier time clamoring for more Jewish blood.

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-lowed columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense News and is a member of the Middle East Forum.

A version of this article was originally posted by The BESA Center.