Uddhav Thackeray meets Prime Minister Modi on Maharashtra issues | Latest India News

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed the issue of Maratha reservation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to the state and of a controversial Mumbai metro car garage project. This was Thackeray’s second visit to Delhi after taking office as Chief Minister in 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader Ajit Pawar and Congress Leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray on the visit. While the delegation met with the Prime Minister, Thackeray also had a one-on-one interaction with Modi.

Issues related to Maratha reservation, Metro carport, GST compensation were discussed with the Prime Minister. There were 12 issues that were discussed, the Maharashtra CM said after the meeting. The prime minister’s office did not release a statement on the meeting. He said Prime Minister Modi had assured them he would look into the issues. All three of us are satisfied (with the meeting) because at our meeting there was no political agenda. Whatever questions we raised, he listened to us. I believe there might be a way out, Thackeray said.

Pawar said the delegation also asked Modi to ask Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to approve the appointment of 12 members to the state legislative council, as decided by the state cabinet. He said it had been on hold for eight months.

The delegation met the Prime Minister for over an hour and a half at his official residence in the capital. The most important issue that was raised during the meeting was related to the reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, and the political reservation given to other backward classes in local self-government bodies. The state government asked the Center to grant the reserve to the Marathas of the central quota.