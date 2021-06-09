Rudy Giuliani Ukraine call makes Trump’s ‘perfect’ call even worse





But this phone call from Trump actually looks worse in light of new audio of a call between Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, US diplomat Kurt Volker and Andriy Yermak, a senior advisor to Zelensky, who intervened before Trump does not speak to Zelensky himself.

“All we need from the president [Zelensky] that is, I will put an honest prosecutor in charge, he will investigate and unearth the evidence, which currently exists and is there any other evidence on the implication of the 2016 elections, then l ‘Biden case must be exhausted, “Giuliani told Yermak on the call.” Someone in Ukraine has to take this seriously.

This is the “quid”. Then came the “pro quo”. Again, Giuliani:

“It would clean the air very well. And I think it would allow me to come in and allow myself, I think, talk to the President (Trump) to see what I can do to make sure anything is wrong with them. misunderstandings are put aside … I kinda think it might be a good thing to have a much better relationship. “

Yermak should REALLY be clueless not to get the point across, right? Give Giuliani (and Trump) something they want, and Zelensky will have a better chance of getting what he wants. Also, it should be remembered that what Giuliani and Trump wanted was the public announcement of an investigation into the activities of Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine. And they wanted this public inquiry because they saw Biden as the most likely Democratic candidate in the 2020 election.

Given what we now know of Giuliani’s call, it’s worth revisiting Trump’s call, which he has repeatedly called “perfect.” Here’s how I broke down the content of that call when the White House released a partial transcript of the call in September 2019:

1. Trump, after congratulating Zelensky on his victory, very quickly establishes that the United States has been very, very good to Ukraine. “I will say that we are doing a lot for Ukraine. We are spending a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than European countries are doing and they should help you more than they are doing.”

2. He then goes on to say that the United States is doing much more for Ukraine than Ukraine is doing for the United States.

“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily reciprocal because there are things happening that are not good, but the United States has been very, very good to Ukraine.”

3. Trump asks Zelensky directly to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to know that, so anything you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden bragged about stopping the prosecution. , so if you can take a look at it … Sounds awful to me. “

4. He suggests that Zelensky speak to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr.

“I will ask Mr. Giuliani to call you and I will also ask Attorney General Barr to call and we will get to the bottom of this.”

5. And then Trump reiterates this suggestion

“I’ll tell Rudy and Attorney General Barr to call.”

It was all bad enough! Once again, he was dismissed – admittedly by a house controlled by the Democrats – as a result of this call!

But what the full audio of Giuliani’s call with Yermak reveals is that there was NO CHANCE Zelensky didn’t know until he spoke with Trump about a) what Trump wanted and b) what the Ukrainian president could hope to get it by giving it to him.

This land had already been plowed – and re-worked – by Giuliani during the call with Yermak earlier this month. Demand and demand issues were crystal clear. It’s literally impossible to think that Trump or Zelensky weren’t sure exactly why the call was going on and what was expected.

So here is. We knew the call wasn’t “perfect”. But how imperfect that was became razor sharp with the audio of Giuliani’s call.

