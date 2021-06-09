Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out the national vaccination campaign mission | Bhubaneswar News





BHUBANEWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ announcement that vaccines to all over 18s will be provided free of charge by the Center, starting June 21.

Naveen, who had taken the initiative to build consensus among chief ministers to ask the Center to purchase Covid vaccines for states, tweeted: Every life is precious. No one is safe until everyone is vaccinated. As a nation, we are united in this fight against the # Covid19 pandemic. Thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for making immunization a national mission.

Citing a poor response to state tenders to procure vaccines from global players, Naveen wrote to his counterparts on June 2 to step up pressure on the Center to procure the vaccines and distributes among states. He had also sought to urge the Center, as well as other states, to allow them flexibility in vaccine distribution.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, government officials said Odisha would not pursue the global electronic tender to purchase the Covid vaccines.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, said: “We are awaiting the official communication from the Center. The state government will make a decision after that. However, if the Center donates the vaccines, the State will obviously not proceed with the electronic tender.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited had launched the tender to purchase 3.80 crore doses. Two bidders have already requested to supply the vaccines. The opening of the financial offer for the electronic call for tenders is scheduled for June 9.

Regarding state purchase orders already placed with Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India, Mohapatra said things will be clear once the Center releases a new set of guidelines.

Sources said the government would not be hastily canceling purchase orders for Covaxin and Covishield, however, and would await advice and guidance from the Center on this matter. Since the relocation of the centers will be implemented from June 21, the state will continue existing arrangements to vaccinate people aged 18 to 44 from vaccines it has purchased so far or as advised. of the Center, the sources added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos