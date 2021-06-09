Boris Johnson urged to reduce deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay in UK | Brexit

More than 40 government-funded charities have written to Boris Johnson urging him to lift the June 30 deadline for EU citizens to ask to retain their rights to stay in the UK after Brexit.

The charities are all funded by the Home Office to provide support to vulnerable European citizens, including children and elderly people in care, victims of domestic violence and trafficking, Roma communities and the homeless .

Matthew Evans, director of Advice on Individual Rights in Europe (Aire), said it was unacceptable that EU citizens who had built their lives in the UK could find themselves undocumented within an arbitrary time frame.

The letter to the Prime Minister acknowledges new laws introduced last October to allow late applications if there were reasonable grounds, for example, a child in care who turned 18 and found out that the local authority did had not made the request to the Interior Ministry to settle or pre-established status.

But they told Johnson they were skeptical of the Home Office’s approach.

Historically, the Home Office has taken a very strict approach to reasonable grounds and described in this guide [on late applications] that the approach to late applications will become more stringent over time, raising serious concerns about how this benefit of the doubt will actually be applied to vulnerable people, they said in the letter.

Charities fear that those who lose their right to stay in the UK will even temporarily mean they risk being detained and deported, creating huge and potentially fatal risks.

Signatories to the letter include the Coram Children’s Legal Center, Citizen’s Advice Offices across the UK from Cornwall to Liverpool, Father Hudsons Care, a network of Catholic community centers, the East European Resource Center, the Simon Community Scotland, Rights of Women and the Peterborough Asylum & Refugee Community Association.

Concerns have been raised repeatedly about the legal status of those who did not apply by June 30, even though they have the right to stay if they were living in the UK before December 31 of l ‘last year.

Although 5.4 million applications were received by the Home Office about 2 million more than estimated, data was never entered on the number of EU citizens or nationals of the European Economic Area in the country because there has never been a registration system, unlike many other EU countries.

Charities are urging Johnson to lift the deadline entirely and not impose another until they can demonstrate that all eligible EU citizens and non-EU family members have been granted status.

If even 1% of the millions of EU citizens residing in the UK could not apply, it would leave tens of thousands of EEA + citizens undocumented, vulnerable to exploitation and facing hostile environmental policies, including detention and deportation, they said.

We know it’s not something everyone wants. Yet it is the people supported by our organizations who are most likely to fall through the cracks, they told the prime minister.

Marianne Lagrue, policy manager at Coram, said it was positive the Home Office funded charities, but the funding could never reach everyone in a matter of weeks.

On the contrary, it demonstrated to us, as grant-funded organizations, the high level of need that still exists just weeks away from the end, she said.

Jackie Murphy, CEO of TGP Wales, who provides support to Roma communities, urged Johnson to take into account the huge disruption to face-to-face support programs caused by Covid-19 in addition to a backlog of appointments at embassies for those who have to renew their identity cards for their applications.

The Interior Ministry has been approached for comment.