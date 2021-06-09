Politics
Schools worry about material delay if they only study for two hours
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
President’s wish Joko Widodoso that learning activities in school minimized to two hours a day and performed two days a week during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is considered inefficient for learning. The school is also concerned that there will be a lot of material left behind due to time constraints.
SMA Negeri 3 Head Seluma Regency, Bengkulu, Nihan said that since January 2021 his school has implemented a 4-hour-a-day face-to-face learning policy on a work-study basis. When the date is odd, students with odd absences enter and students with even absences study at home.
Due to signal difficulties, the school where Nihan works cannot implement blended learning between online or networked (online) and offline (offline). As a result, learning is done completely offline with face-to-face assignments or assignments.
With an admission schedule of 4 hours a day 2-3 times a week, Nihan admits that there are plenty of learning materials that need to be cut. He doubts that the learning can be done well.
“The limited time makes the material so unnecessary” chasing. Right now there are discussions that must inevitably be left out, ”Nihan said. CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (8/6).
He hopes that the government will be able to offer greater flexibility in study time. According to him, this policy is possible as long as schools can ensure that health protocols are strictly followed.
The experience is also the experienced teacher Teupah SMA Negeri 1 southern district of Simeulue, Aceh, Soha.
The school where Soha teaches fully opened face-to-face learning (PTM) from September to mid-May. But now, learning is done in a combined way, between face-to-face and via online due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.
Soha explained that the face-to-face learning activities only take place a few times a week and for a short period of time. Due to time constraints, the PTM was ultimately only used by teachers to physically ask questions of students.
“Learning should always be about handing in homework. If the explanation is only via WA or telegram. If it’s face-to-face because it’s limited, then we don’t want to be careless. . Told CNNIndonesia.com.
He admitted that with a learning system like this, face-to-face interaction between teachers and students to provide materials is still minimal as time is limited. In the end, the interaction was limited to a short message.
Soha himself understands that face-to-face time restrictions are needed to minimize the danger of the virus while removing the hardware lag. However, according to him, the policy will not be effective in its application for learning.
“But we, as teachers, follow the policies made by the government. We will automatically adapt to the strategies implemented by the teachers,” he said.
Previously, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said President Joko Widodo called for the opening of schools to be done with caution. He said Jokowi instructed the PTM to operate for a maximum of two hours a day and stand two days a week.
“Especially these teachers must have been vaccinated before the limited face-to-face held that we said,” Budi said on Monday (7/6).
The Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, himself insisted that the opening of schools be done after the vaccination of teachers and educational staff. He said there was no negotiation that could be done for education.
(fey / bmw)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]