Schools worry about material delay if they only study for two hours

President’s wish Joko Widodoso that learning activities in school minimized to two hours a day and performed two days a week during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is considered inefficient for learning. The school is also concerned that there will be a lot of material left behind due to time constraints.

SMA Negeri 3 Head Seluma Regency, Bengkulu, Nihan said that since January 2021 his school has implemented a 4-hour-a-day face-to-face learning policy on a work-study basis. When the date is odd, students with odd absences enter and students with even absences study at home.

Due to signal difficulties, the school where Nihan works cannot implement blended learning between online or networked (online) and offline (offline). As a result, learning is done completely offline with face-to-face assignments or assignments.

With an admission schedule of 4 hours a day 2-3 times a week, Nihan admits that there are plenty of learning materials that need to be cut. He doubts that the learning can be done well.

“The limited time makes the material so unnecessary” chasing. Right now there are discussions that must inevitably be left out, ”Nihan said. CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (8/6).

He hopes that the government will be able to offer greater flexibility in study time. According to him, this policy is possible as long as schools can ensure that health protocols are strictly followed.

The experience is also the experienced teacher Teupah SMA Negeri 1 southern district of Simeulue, Aceh, Soha.

The school where Soha teaches fully opened face-to-face learning (PTM) from September to mid-May. But now, learning is done in a combined way, between face-to-face and via online due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Soha explained that the face-to-face learning activities only take place a few times a week and for a short period of time. Due to time constraints, the PTM was ultimately only used by teachers to physically ask questions of students.

“Learning should always be about handing in homework. If the explanation is only via WA or telegram. If it’s face-to-face because it’s limited, then we don’t want to be careless. . Told CNNIndonesia.com.

He admitted that with a learning system like this, face-to-face interaction between teachers and students to provide materials is still minimal as time is limited. In the end, the interaction was limited to a short message.

Soha himself understands that face-to-face time restrictions are needed to minimize the danger of the virus while removing the hardware lag. However, according to him, the policy will not be effective in its application for learning.

“But we, as teachers, follow the policies made by the government. We will automatically adapt to the strategies implemented by the teachers,” he said.

Previously, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said President Joko Widodo called for the opening of schools to be done with caution. He said Jokowi instructed the PTM to operate for a maximum of two hours a day and stand two days a week.

“Especially these teachers must have been vaccinated before the limited face-to-face held that we said,” Budi said on Monday (7/6).

The Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, himself insisted that the opening of schools be done after the vaccination of teachers and educational staff. He said there was no negotiation that could be done for education.

