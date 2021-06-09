bne IntelliNews – Turkey risks upsetting US with airstrike in refugee camps, new move to shut down opposition party and Kabul airport security demands





Turkey risks displeasing the United States in a number of new areas ahead of the NATO summit on June 14 in Brussels, on the sidelines of which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden. Areas of concern include Turkish attacks near a refugee camp in northern Iraq where Ankara targets Kurdish terrorists, a new bid in Turkey to shut down the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and a attempt to secure tough conditions in returning to an agreement for Turkish forces to guard Kabul International Airport after US troops complete their departure from Afghanistan in early September. On June 5, Turkey, which already has strained relations with the NATO ally and the United States over a number of disagreements in areas such as its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems and a catastrophic human rights record, said he killed a high-ranking Kurdish activist in an airstrike near Makhmour refugee camp. Erdogan had vowed four days earlier to target members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) who he said were using the camp as breeding ground to search for recruits. Makhmour is home to more than 12,000 Kurdish refugees. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter that she warned Turkish officials a day before the strike that any targeting of civilians in Makhmour would violate international and humanitarian law. In Turkey, on June 8, the HDP called a “political operation” a shutdown case brought against it for alleged links to activists. The case was reclassified by a prosecutor at the Court of Cassation. He was dismissed in March by the Constitutional Court on procedural grounds due to a lack of cited details. HDP co-leader Pervin Buldan said the judiciary should investigate recent corruption allegations brought against senior government officials by fugitive mafia boss Sedat Peker rather than open a case against his party. “We can see the chasm into which justice has fallen,” Buldan said, speaking to members of his party, as reported by Reuters. “The judiciary, which cannot, does not attack criminal organizations, has once again become a shield for the mafia order by launching a closing case against the HDP,” she added. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties seen as a threat and has in the past banned a series of other pro-Kurdish parties. Biden would likely disapprove of any successful attempt to freeze the HDP from Turkish politics. A year before winning the White House, he described Erdogan as an autocrat and said opposition parties should be encouraged to try to overthrow him. Regarding Kabul airport, US officials said Ankara has strict conditions on its handling of airport security that need to be resolved. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on June 8 that the progress of Ankara’s bid depended on allied support. “We intend to stay in Afghanistan depending on the conditions. What are our conditions? Political, financial and logistical support. If they are met, we can stay at the Hamid Karzai International Airport,” he said. in a press release. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, were reported by Reuters as saying they welcomed Turkey’s proposal for the airport but that Ankara was asking too many American “facilitators” to complete the task. Turkey has more than 500 troops stationed in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission to train Afghan security forces. He said additional troops would be needed for the airport’s mission.







