What this means for the economy

Couples in China will now be allowed to have up to three children, as policymakers seek to address the country’s long-term demographic imbalances.

The announcement came on May 31, 2021, following a meeting of the Communist Party of China Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping.

In addition, the Party announced support measures to meet the costs of education and housing, with the aim of alleviating the financial burden of raising children.

The latest family planning easing comes just weeks after China announced the results of its latest census, which forecasts a rapidly aging society and shrinking working-age population.

Beyond affecting the personal lives of millions of families in China, the new three-child policy will have long-term implications for the country’s demographics and macroeconomic profile.

What are China’s updated family planning regulations?

With the new reform, all couples in China are allowed to have up to three children. Pre-existing exceptions to family planning remain in place, such as the lack of birth limits for certain ethnic minority groups.

As before, couples who have more children than allowed face heavy fines, as well as informal sanctions like job loss, especially for those employed in the public sector.

To alleviate the costs of raising children, policymakers have also said they will tackle the costs of housing and education, as well as strengthen maternity leave policies. The government has not made any concrete commitments on these issues, but has said it will protect the rights and legitimate interests of women in employment.

Chinese couples have been allowed to have up to two children since 2016, while parents in one-child families can have two children since 2013. These policy changes have ended the controversial one-child policy, which limited most one-child couples since around 1980.

The Chinese government initially instituted the one-child policy under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, when the population was impoverished and growing rapidly as society underwent a number of political and economic transformations.

Why has the government changed the rules?

China’s latest census confirmed long-standing demographic imbalances that could pose major threats to the sustainability of the country’s economy, prompting Party leaders to take action.

According to the census, there were 12 million newborns in 2020, which was the lowest number of births since a famine in the 1960s. The fertility rate was 1.3 children per woman in 2020, which is well below the replacement level of 2.1. It is similar to fertility rates in Japan and Italy, which are home to some of the oldest populations in the world.

Unlike developed countries with low fertility rates, China remains a developing middle-income economy with a limited social safety net. In addition, China does not receive a significant number of immigrants, which places additional importance on national fertility to maintain the size of its workforce. By 2050, demographers project that the population over 60 could represent a third of the country’s total.

A shrinking working-age population and growing retiree population would hamper China’s economic growth and strain social services. In 2019, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences published a report projecting that urban pension funds could run out by 2035 mainly due to demographic challenges.

The one-child policy has also led to sex-based selective abortions, causing a gender imbalance to form over time. In 2020, China had 723.34 million men, compared to 688.44 million women.

Concerns about the cost of living

Relaxing restrictions on family planning may lead to a small increase in births, but it is unlikely to significantly reverse China’s long-term demographic headwinds.

After increasing the limit to two children per couple in 2016, China saw a short-term increase in birth rates for two years, before continuing to decline. At the time, the National Health and Family Planning Commission planned that the policy change would lead to between 20.82 million and 22.94 million births in 2018, but in reality there were only 15.23 million that year.

The main reason for this discrepancy is that China’s low fertility rates today have less to do with restrictions on family planning, and more to do with the high costs of raising children. The competitiveness of the Chinese education system requires significant expenses for extracurricular education, such as after-school tutoring, and quality childcare is another significant expense.

Beyond education, real estate has become increasingly unaffordable in recent years. For example, the average cost of an apartment in Shenzhen in 2020 was 43.5 times average disposable income of residents. In addition, women often face constraints on their careers when having children, while working adults of all ages endure long working hours.

Because of these challenges, many families prefer to devote their resources to raising one child rather than several.

Alberto Vettoretti, Managing Partner at Dezan Shira & Associates, argues that stronger supportive policy measures need to be introduced for the easing of birth limits to be effective.

There should be a lot more incentives on the table to get couples to have more babies, Vettoretti said. The allowances currently offered are simply not attractive enough. Private consumption could also slow down over time, as the burden of caring for the elderly increases without the help of a safety net.

Implications for economic development

China’s shrinking labor pool risks hampering the country’s economic growth potential, especially in labor-intensive sectors like manufacturing.

According to Vettoretti, factories are already under a very tight labor supply, while many processes cannot be fully automated. One of the most difficult aspects of running a factory in the Grand Bay area these days is the availability of labor, triggering an increase in wages in order to attract or retain workers. .

Innovation and adoption of automation could improve productivity per worker and offset some of the consequences of a reduced workforce. Vettoretti noted, however, that demographic challenges could also hamper China’s technological aspirations.

A decline in the population, especially a decline in the young population in the 20-40 age bracket, could lead to a decline in innovation and hunger to push China to play the leading technological role that ‘she aspires to achieve over the next decade, said Vettoretti. With technology playing such an important role in shaping our future, a breeding ground of talented, tech-savvy, dynamic and young young people is needed to achieve these goals.

In addition to macroeconomic concerns, Vettoretti stressed that China’s demographics will further increase the importance of investments in elderly care and health care.

If we look at the potential impact on reducing household size from 4.4 in 1982 to what looks like 2.5 over the next 30 years, there could be a huge problem with caring for the elderly. , especially in rural areas, as the younger generation gravitates around large urban centers. centers.

Vettoretti concluded: This will also have an impact on the development of rural areas, which must find a new engine to continue to grow and prosper.