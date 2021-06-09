Rising gas bills with off-take switch will hit the poor hardest, Boris Johnson warned

MINISTERS were warned last night not to push ahead with plans to increase gas prices for millions of people in order to meet Boris Johnson’s green goals.

As part of plans to encourage Britons to ditch their dirty boilers, the price of gas is expected to be inflated as green charges are levied on electricity and applied instead.

Climate taxes will be replaced by electricity by gas to encourage people to abandon dirty boilers

The government wants it to be cost neutral, but experts say it will push up energy bills by 65 a year for poorer Britons who don’t trade.

It comes as a new poll shows four in ten voters would be less likely to support a government that raised the price of gas to encourage people to change, amid the row over how to reach the Net Zero goal. by 2050 increases.

Last night, the best morons warned the 21 million homes using gas right now would be heavily penalized and asked the Treasury to fork out more incentive money instead of making the British pay.

MEPs have heard experts say that pulling out the boilers could potentially cause a ‘huge disruption’ and could mean the British have to pay unforeseen costs like rewiring.

Ed Dodman, director of regulatory affairs at Ombudsman Services, warned: “We would be concerned that the principle of ‘moving the lounge chairs’ would impose costs on people who do not decide to do so for whatever reason. “

And Matthew Copeland of National Energy Action told the BEIS select committee: “It’s really important that people living with your policy don’t hate this stuff, and that it’s a subsidy funded as much as possible.”

He recommended ministers cut current levies and use taxes to bridge the gap – low-income Britons being given an opt-out option.

Experts noted research which found that a simple swap of taxes from electricity to gas would have a “significant impact” on energy bills – increasing them on average by 65 per year for the poorest families. .

It is understood that any levy changes would not be introduced for at least another decade to give millions of households a chance to make a green trade.

However, Tories in Red Wall seats filled with the poorest Britons fear a backlash over the next heating and housing strategy, which aims to explain how to make the country’s buildings greener.

The Business Department’s plans to help make the change affordable include huge grants from 4,000 people to tear up their gas boilers and replace them with a heat pump, but the prices are still extremely high.

Gas boilers account for one sixth of the UK’s carbon emissions and millions of them need to be thrown into the trash to meet the goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

Mike Foster, chief executive of the Energy and Utilities Alliance, said a move to increase gas taxes would kick the teeth of desperate consumers.

He unleashed: “The public supports efforts to tackle the climate crisis, but not at the expense of pushing more people into fuel poverty.

“We have to deal with the climate emergency, but the public wants a thoughtful strategy, not an instinctive adjustment in gas prices that will impact the poorest in society and do nothing to encourage the adoption of energy technologies. low carbon heating. “

Stephen Knight, Director of the Heat Trust, added: “Consumers need to be supported by these kinds of changes, and feel informed and protected.

A BEIS spokesperson said last night: At every step of the way to Net Zero, we put affordability and fairness at the heart of our reforms.

“We will continue to provide support to low-income households and vulnerable people to make homes greener to reduce energy bills.

“More details on our approach will be provided in the next heating and buildings strategy.

Meanwhile, ministers today announced plans to ban halogen bulbs from September – and fluorescent lights will follow in 2023.

This change will prevent 1.2 million tonnes of carbon from being released into the atmosphere each year, which is equivalent to taking half a million cars off the road.

LED lights are designed to save Britons money as they last five times longer than traditional halogen bulbs and produce the same amount of light but use up to 80% less energy.

New labels will be affixed to the bulbs so that consumers can also tell whether they are environmentally friendly or not.