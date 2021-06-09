Politics
Murder of Fudan University Party Secretary upsets Chinese university – Radio Free Asia
Shanghai police are investigating the murder of a ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official at the city’s prestigious Fudan University, as he fired a colleague from the School of Mathematics.
Fudan School of Mathematical Sciences confirmed on Tuesday the death of Wang Yongzhen, who was the party secretary for the school, state media reported.
Shanghai police said they arrested a lecturer named Jiang for allegedly stabbing a colleague named Wang who died at the scene.
The school posted condolences for Wang on its website, saying his death was a great loss to the school, with the website using a black and white color scheme in mourning, the Global Times newspaper reported.
The university said it would cooperate fully with the police investigation.
The victim, Wang Yongzhen, 49, was stabbed in the afternoon of June 7, while he was firing lecturer Jiang Wenhua from his teaching post, according to reports.
Big pressure on academics
A science professor who only gave the last name Luo blamed a policy of recruiting some of China’s top universities, which try to attract foreign academics with jobs in China, then fire them if they don’t attract not enough research funds.
“These universities, especially the lower-ranking ones in the western part of the country, will hire new PhDs as adjuncts on the basis that they will be demoted to lecturer rank if they fail to be promoted to the lecturer level. associate professor within four years, ”said Luo. mentionned.
“[Some schools] will fire them if they cannot attract funding from the National Science Foundation within six years of taking office, because that effectively means they will not be appointed associate professors, ”he said.
A speaker by the name of Liu said politicians put enormous pressure on academic staff, which in turn encouraged plagiarism.
“It all depends on how many journal articles you can publish and how much of your research is a national priority topic,” Liu said.
“But in China, academics without sufficient clout and resources find it very difficult to get published or attract funding,” he said. “It’s pretty impossible to do without these things.”
Repeated calls to the Fudan University Propaganda Department and the CCP Organizing Department went unanswered during office hours on Tuesday.
Demonstration on campuses in Hungary
An official who answered the phone in the personnel department of the Shanghai Municipal Education Bureau declined to comment when contacted by RFA.
“I can’t answer that,” the official said. “[Wang] was not appointed by officials here; it is under the direction of the school party committee.
The murder came after protesters in the Hungarian capital took to the streets disguised as Winnie the Pooh – a satirical reference to CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping – to protest plans to open a branch of Fudan University in Budapest.
Holding banners and chanting “No to Fudan!” Protesters took to the streets after the Hungarian government announced plans for the Fudan campus, which is expected to provide 12,000 dormitory beds and 5,800 social housing places for students.
“This will pave the way for Fudan University [to set up shop in Hungary]protest organizer Zhan Bai told RFA. “We think this is totally unacceptable.”
Opinion polls have shown that around two-thirds of Hungarians oppose the idea, not least because it will be funded by the Hungarian government with loans provided by China, using designers, contractors and Chinese suppliers.
Budapest mayor Karacsony Gergely, who appears ready to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year’s general election, spoke out against Fudan’s proposals, reminding Hungarians that students who visited the square Tiananmen in the spring and summer of 1989 opposed a dictatorial regime.
“This Fudan plan shows the moral bankruptcy of the ruling party, and we will continue to take measures (…) to stop it,” he told protesters in Budapest. June 5.
Orban government and Fudan University signed a strategic cooperation agreement on April 27, including plans for a Fudan secondary campus in Budapest to begin construction in 2024.
Budapest City Council opposes the central government’s plan due to China’s human rights record, as well as the massive US $ 1.9 billion price tag, which exceeds the total annual budget of higher education in Hungary.
Reported by Xiaoshan Huang, Chingman and Cai Ling for the Cantonese and Mandarin services of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
