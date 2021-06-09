Libya: Mario Draghis hard line on Turkey undermined by rumors of a second ransom of the sultans

Libya: Mario Draghi’s hard line on Turkey compromised by rumors of second “sultan’s ransom”

In one laudatory evaluation by Mario Draghi recently published by the Financial Times, the new Italian Prime Minister appears as nothing less than a “game changer” for European harmony and relations between the three largest economies of the European Union. In just a few short weeks, Draghi upset the perception of the Italian government in other European capitals, where Rome was once seen as a problem child but is now seen as a ‘model European’.

Regardless, the FT’s hagiography of Draghi ends on a darker note, with Nathalie Tocci of the Institute of International Affairs in Rome warning “we will not do him any favors by describing him as infallible … he is capable. to make mistakes ”. If recent Reuters leaks are to be believed, Italy’s political savior may have come very close to make it a major one in Libya, where his government is reportedly planning to propose to the EU to replicate its controversial 2016 refugee payment agreement with Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey. Although the Draghi administration denied tracing a payment agreement with Tripoli, the Italian Prime Minister Student migration issue at a recent meeting with the Libyan transitional government and pledged to put it on the agenda of the June European Council.

Given Erdogan’s continued influence on events in Tripoli and in western Libya, Draghi’s alleged offer to pay another “sultan’s ransom” would give the Turkish strongman another club with which threaten the European Union.

Rome: the missing piece of European unity in the Eastern Mediterranean?

On paper, Draghi has taken an unmistakably hard line on Erdogan and his provocations against the EU and European leaders. Until the end of last year, Italy maintained a ambiguous position towards Erdogan, Rome carefully managing its relations with Ankara because of the closely linked political and energy interests of the two Mediterranean powers in Libya.

This started to change towards the end of the tenure of former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, with Conte rallying to the defense of French President Emmanuel Macron in the face of personal attacks Erdogan last October. Draghi, on the other hand, quickly became one of Erdogan’s most prominent critics in Europe, openly calling him “dictator“in response to his mistreatment of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel during a diplomatic visit in April, a mess that has since been dubbed” SofaGate “in Brussels.

Beyond rhetoric, Italy has also gradually moved towards position of its European counterparts in the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, insofar as Italian ships in the region are now caught up in their own skirmishes with their Turkish counterparts. Libya, however, remains a touchy subject for Rome, which has courted successive governments in Tripoli dating from the height of Muammar Gaddafi’s reign.

Italy’s policy in Libya largely overlaps with the interests of its national energy company, Eni, one of the leading international players in Libya fast recovery hydrocarbon sector. Italy and Turkey have long enjoyed a mutual relationship marriage of convenience with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which Italy helped set up and continued to support despite its Islamist leanings and inability to maintain unified control over the country.

It was not until the direct military involvement of Ankara to save its ideological allies in Tripoli that Italy finally adopted a neutral position in Libya, maintaining links both with the GNA and with Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the dominant force in eastern Libya and a key player who receives support regional powers such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and EU members such as France and Greece.

Unlike the rival GNA, which has proven incapable of sustaining itself without Turkish support, Haftar has shown a rare ability to bring together political factions and turbulent militias in eastern Libya. Had it not been for the Turkish military intervention that saved the GNA’s grip on Tripoli, the Marshal’s forces seemed willing to end Libya. de facto partition and establish unified control over the country two years ago.

Erdogan’s decision to intervene directly thus presented Italy with a scenario in which it could have found itself aligned with Turkey and against all of its other major partners in the region – not only in Libya, but also in the eastern Mediterranean. This made realignment on Rome’s part a foreign policy imperative.

A new unity government and new hopes for stability

Fortunately for Mario Draghi, most of this awkward diplomatic repositioning fell on Conte. Draghi, on the contrary, took over Libya’s case just as the country’s rival power centers have. agreed to train a new government of national unity led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibeh, who was once closely affiliated with Muammar Gaddafi but who is now responsible for laying the foundations for elections to be held in December.

This political reset, however, has not entirely rewritten the facts on the ground in Libya, with Turkey refusing to back down. dozens of thousands foreign fighters he initially deployed to Libya to support the GNA – even after the Foreign Minister of the new unity government, Najla al-Manqoush, specifically asked Ankara to comply with Security Council resolutions of the United Nations and to do so. Turkey’s top diplomat, Mevlut Cavusoglu, defended the move by pointing to the military cooperation agreement his country sign with the GNA in 2019, even though the Tripoli-based government no longer exists.

Ankara’s insistence on maintaining its military presence in Libya indicates the ”neo-ottoman“The country’s policies are far from over. According to some observers, it is also a lack of confidence on behalf of Ankara and its local allies that their coalition will be electorally viable in December. As Aya Burwila of the Athens-based Research Institute for European and American Studies told Turkish newspaper Ahval: “The Turks do not want elections in Libya because they know the Islamists do not have to. ‘future in Libya’.

Europe’s best hope for long-term stability in Libya lies in the democratic election of a strong and stable government capable of re-establishing control over the country’s territory and its porous borders, a challenge that will require the close involvement of Field Marshal Haftar and his forces to have any chance of success.

Turkey does not share these interests. Instead, its potential role as a spoiler in the hard-won Libyan peace process makes a unified European approach all the more important. Given the way Ankara has repeatedly militarized His refugee deal with the EU, Draghi’s signaled plan to replicate the arrangement in a country under partial Turkish military occupation would further strengthen Erdogan’s hand.

This article does not necessarily reflect the views of the editors or management of EconoTimes.