Road accident in Kanpur: PM Modi expresses his condolences and announces Rs 2 lakh as a courtesy for the relatives of the deceased

New Delhi :

“The road accident in Kanpur is tragic. Many people lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to their families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Prime Minister Modi said as quoted by the Minister. Prime Minister’s office.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) for the closest relatives of those who lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be provided to injured people, ”PMO tweeted.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the traffic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. May God give them the strength to endure this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” tweeted Shah.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed his condolences for the tragedy.

“Saddened by the loss of life due to the traffic accident in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh today. At this hour of mourning, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of injured, ”Nadda tweeted.

At least 17 people were killed after a bus bound for Delhi collided with a car in the Sachendi area of ​​Kanpur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

“The bus, which was traveling from Lucknow to Delhi, collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. According to reports, 17 people have been killed so far,” the inspector general told ANI. of the police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agrawal.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the road accident in Kanpur and asked senior officers to come to the scene immediately and provide all possible help. He also called for better medical treatment for the injured.