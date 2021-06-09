Trinamool defectors give BJP a hard time in Bengal | India News





KOLKATA: One day when BJP opposition leader in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, met Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda in the nation’s capital, and party heads of state met to discuss post-election strategy, Mukul Roy’s absence from the meeting heightened unease in the Saffron camp on Tuesday.

What added fuel to the fire was an article by Rajib Banerjee, a former congressional minister from Trinamool who left ship for the BJP just before the parliamentary elections held in March-April this year.

Banerjee, who flew to Delhi on a chartered flight and joined the BJP ahead of the election, said in a recent Bengali Facebook post titled “There has been enough criticism”: “To criticize a government that is came to power with a massive public mandate and to oppose its chief minister, the repeated reference to Delhi (Central) and section 356 will not please the people of Bengal. It is our duty to go beyond politics and to fight together for the people of the State in the difficult times of Covid and Yaas. ”

The post created a stir in political circles, forcing the BJP’s disciplinary committee to take it seriously.

Banerjee, who was defeated from the assembly constituency of Domjur in the recently concluded elections, has said in his inner circles that he has repeatedly warned the central party leadership against the harsh “Hindutva” campaign in the country. Bengal, but that he did not pay attention to it.

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Kunal Ghosh said: “It’s nice to see that he finally realized, but the realization came too late. He should have realized it before he went to Delhi and joined the BJP. ”

However, BJP chairman Dilip Ghosh is not prepared to place too much importance on the post. “This is a personal opinion and we are reviewing it,” he said.

While state BJP leaders might choose to ignore Banerjee’s post, the absence of another top leader and former Trinamool man, Mukul Roy, at the state’s first BJP leadership meeting Tuesday could become a matter of concern for the saffron camp.

Asked about it, Ghosh said, “His wife is not doing well, so he skipped the meeting. But most of the other party leaders were present at the meeting.

This is not the first time Roy has skipped the party legislative committee meeting.

The situation became even more embarrassing when Trinamool National Secretary General Abhishek Banerjee recently visited a private hospital where Roy’s wife was undergoing treatment and met her son Subhranshu Roy and inquired about his condition. health.

The meeting was immediately followed by Ghosh’s visit to the hospital and a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subhrangshu Roy praised Abhishek Banerjee, which left the BJP leadership even more red.

Although the leaders of Trinamool turned BJP seem to give the Saffron Brigade a bit of embarrassment, Adhikari after his meeting with Shah showed courage.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Adhikari said: “The last time Trinamool Congress did the same with 20/22 MPs, but they should remember that Suvendu Adhikari is there and there is a law called the anti-defection law. easy.”







