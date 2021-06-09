Politics
Boris Johnson urged to push roadmap forward
BORIS Johnson has been asked to move the Covid roadmap forward – but Rishi Sunak is “willing” to delay June 21 by four weeks, it has been said.
With new fears about the increase in coronavirus cases and variants, people are urging the prime minister to continue full unlock in less than two weeks.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates
Despite spikes in cases, the latest figures have shown that hospital admissions have actually declined in the past seven days from the previous week – a boost for the Prime Minister’s track record.
Boris Johnson is due to reveal on Monday whether he will proceed as planned – and it is understood he could delay the decision making until Sunday night.
Former Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith told the Daily Mail: “We have to get started now.
“The evidence shows that vaccines work and the link has been broken when it comes to hospitalizations.
“As we increasingly deploy the vaccine, nothing is stopping us from allowing the economy to emerge from this pandemic.
“It’s time for us to trust the vaccine and unlock it.”
Steve Baker, vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said: “If this brilliant step is not enough to convince ministers that we need to lift all remaining restrictions, in particular the social distancing requirements on June 21, we are fine with it. will never come out. “
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday there was a “difficult decision” to be made regarding the further lifting of Covid restrictions on June 21.
England’s June 21 ‘Freedom Day’ unlock was cast into doubt amid fears Boris Johnson was considering delaying his roadmap for up to a month.
The government could postpone Freedom Day until the start of the summer school vacation in late July after scientists presented Cabinet ministers with a “downbeat” briefing exposing the threat of the Indian variant.
And it’s a plan Chancellor Sunak is prepared to agree to, according to the Guardian.
A source from Whitehall said the Treasury had a “long time” on emergency coronavirus support programs in the budget to cover the possibility of delayed plans.
Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance reportedly produced “pretty grim” data yesterday that vaccines were not 100% effective – and that the Indian “Delta” variant was spreading rapidly across large parts of Britain .
It comes as Covid cases nearly doubled in a week with another 6,048 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.
Yesterday’s daily coronavirus case figure, up from 3,165 last week, marks the biggest week-over-week jump since before Christmas, with infections rising 91% in the past seven days.
The UK last saw a similar increase on December 22, when cases nearly doubled to 36,000 in seven days.
Yesterday’s government figures showed an additional 13 people died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 127,584.
Today’s case figures mark the second time the number of reported infections has exceeded 6,000 in the past week, with 6,238 cases reported on Friday.
The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus is now 4,528,442.
GRIM FEAR
Maddie McCann Latest News – Body of Fears will soon be found in the woods of Portugal
ARRESTS FOR “MURDER”
Body of 49-year-old woman found as cops arrest 2 men, 35 and 49, for “murder”
OUTRAGE
Telegraph columnist “SACKED” after “racist” tweet about Meghan and Harry’s new baby
JOKE JOKE
Williamson denounces Oxford students who voted to remove Queens photo from common room
RACE RANK
Lawyer suspended for ‘racist’ tweet about Meghan and Harry’s baby Lilibet Diana
GANG DE ROCHDALE
Paedo who got 13 year old girl pregnant says “we did not commit such a big crime”
Another 112,941 first vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 40,573,517, or 77% of adults.
There were 306,068 second doses of vaccine given, with the global total of Britons now fully protected 28,227,362, over 53% of adults.
The increase in cases over the past week comes as the Indian – or delta – variant has increased in parts of the country.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]