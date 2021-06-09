Boris Johnson urged to push roadmap forward

BORIS Johnson has been asked to move the Covid roadmap forward – but Rishi Sunak is “willing” to delay June 21 by four weeks, it has been said.

With new fears about the increase in coronavirus cases and variants, people are urging the prime minister to continue full unlock in less than two weeks.

Despite spikes in cases, the latest figures have shown that hospital admissions have actually declined in the past seven days from the previous week – a boost for the Prime Minister’s track record.

Boris Johnson is due to reveal on Monday whether he will proceed as planned – and it is understood he could delay the decision making until Sunday night.

Former Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith told the Daily Mail: “We have to get started now.

“The evidence shows that vaccines work and the link has been broken when it comes to hospitalizations.

“As we increasingly deploy the vaccine, nothing is stopping us from allowing the economy to emerge from this pandemic.

“It’s time for us to trust the vaccine and unlock it.”

Steve Baker, vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said: “If this brilliant step is not enough to convince ministers that we need to lift all remaining restrictions, in particular the social distancing requirements on June 21, we are fine with it. will never come out. “

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday there was a “difficult decision” to be made regarding the further lifting of Covid restrictions on June 21.

England’s June 21 ‘Freedom Day’ unlock was cast into doubt amid fears Boris Johnson was considering delaying his roadmap for up to a month.

The government could postpone Freedom Day until the start of the summer school vacation in late July after scientists presented Cabinet ministers with a “downbeat” briefing exposing the threat of the Indian variant.

And it’s a plan Chancellor Sunak is prepared to agree to, according to the Guardian.

A source from Whitehall said the Treasury had a “long time” on emergency coronavirus support programs in the budget to cover the possibility of delayed plans.

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance reportedly produced “pretty grim” data yesterday that vaccines were not 100% effective – and that the Indian “Delta” variant was spreading rapidly across large parts of Britain .

It comes as Covid cases nearly doubled in a week with another 6,048 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday’s daily coronavirus case figure, up from 3,165 last week, marks the biggest week-over-week jump since before Christmas, with infections rising 91% in the past seven days.

The UK last saw a similar increase on December 22, when cases nearly doubled to 36,000 in seven days.

Yesterday’s government figures showed an additional 13 people died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 127,584.

Today’s case figures mark the second time the number of reported infections has exceeded 6,000 in the past week, with 6,238 cases reported on Friday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus is now 4,528,442.

Another 112,941 first vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 40,573,517, or 77% of adults.

There were 306,068 second doses of vaccine given, with the global total of Britons now fully protected 28,227,362, over 53% of adults.

The increase in cases over the past week comes as the Indian – or delta – variant has increased in parts of the country.