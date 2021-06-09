Hayoo Lhoo … Jokowi wants to dissolve the institution again this year!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has again opened up the possibility of dissolving institutions as part of the creation of an efficient bureaucracy. This was stated by the Minister for the Empowerment of State Apparatuses and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Tjahjo Kumolo when he answered questions from members of Commission II of the House of Representatives during the a working meeting in the Parliament building, cited Wednesday (9/6/2021). ). Tjahjo admitted that there was a list of institutions that were ready to be dissolved. However, the government decided to postpone the dissolution because there were technical issues that needed to be understood. “Indeed, we canceled something yesterday, revoked because it was linked to donor agencies. The agency could be integrated into the ministry, but because it is linked to donor countries, it had to be canceled,” he said. declared Tjahjo. Politician PDIP-Perjuangan then gave the example of a ministry that has three or four bodies under its coordination at a time. PANRB, he said, had also agreed with the relevant minister to abolish the agency. “But it turns out that there is one sentence in the verse of the law, it has to be approved by the DPR,” he said. Therefore, Tjahjo assured that he would immediately submit a list of organs or institutions to be dissolved to the parliamentary council no later than mid-year or the end of the year at the latest. “We submit to the DPR proposals for organs or institutions which could be abolished but discussed with the DPR. Because there are ministries with up to three organs. They are ministries but they are supervised by three organs”, did he declare. According to records, since President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took office as head of state, at least 37 institutions have been dissolved from 2014 to 2020. Last November, Jokowi even officially dissolved 10 non-structural institutions. The dissolution aims to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the implementation of government affairs and to achieve the national strategic development plan. The ruling at the time was in Presidential Rule 112 of 2020, signed by Jokowi on November 26, 2020. The ten non-structural institutions include the National Research Council, the Food Safety Council, the Surabaya-Madura Regional Development Agency, the National Sports Accreditation and Standardization Agency, and the Indonesian Sports Supervision Commission. Hajj. Then, the National Committee of Economy and Industry, the Telecommunications Advisory Council, the National Commission for the Elderly, the Indonesian Professional Sports Agency and the Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Agency. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



