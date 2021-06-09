Biden holds power during Erdogan’s meeting. Here’s what he should do with it.

An expert’s point of view on a current event.

8 June 2021, 12:20

On the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 14 in Brussels, US President Joe Biden is due to hold his first meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting comes at a sensitive time for Erdogan, whose country is on the brink of a potentially catastrophic crisis economic and Politics crisis. And Biden should use that to the advantage of the United States as he seeks to support democracy in Turkey.

When they sit down, the two leaders who command NATO’s largest armies will have to discuss a plate full of bilateral irritants that have built up over the past few years. These include Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system as well as Turkey’s unsettling (and successful) effort, just a few weeks ago, to tone down NATO’s response to the horrific act of air piracy and kidnapping from Internet activist Roman Protasevich by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Biden, who has is committed to restore human rights and democracy as pillars of American foreign policy, has already shown disgust for Erdogan, calling it an autocrat and give him the cold welcome. Bidens’ first phone call to Erdogan came three months after his inauguration and even then it was only for inform the turkish leader of his historic decision recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915. Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, who spoke regularly (and punches) with Erdogan, this American president seems to have little use for the Turkish strongman.

Already, the Bidens freeze has helped create leverage over Erdogan, which appears to be looking for a new start with the American leader in Brussels. Biden now needs to make Erdogan understand that an authoritarian Turkey is a threat not only to the core values ​​of the United States, but also to the security of the United States. More than pretending to defend democracy and the rule of law, Biden should use this meeting to pressure Erdogan on some specific human rights concerns that testify to Turkey’s democratic malaise and growing contempt for it. civilized international behavior.

Three of these concerns stand out.

The first concerns the unfair lawsuits against US consular employees in Turkey. Since the failed 2016 coup, the Erdogans government and hand-picked justice have waged a massive witch hunt against its political opponents and critics, detaining more than 100,000 people on overly broad terrorism charges. Those arrested included not only leading US citizens, a pastor from North Carolina André Brunsonbut also three local employees the US Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate in Istanbul. The US State Department considers these arrests to be politically motivated and without legal basis.

Thanks to pressure from the United States, Turkey finally released Brunson and one of the consular employees for the time spent in detention. But the other two employees stay imprisoned awaiting their appeals: Metin Topuz is still in prison while Nazmi Mete Canturk is under house arrest. These male lawsuits therefore remain a major concern for the United States and deserve to be mentioned directly by Biden during his meeting with Erdogan.

The second concern does not involve American citizens or employees, but has deep significance for Turkey’s future as a democracy. In March, an Ankara prosecutor required the closure of the Turkish majority Kurdish opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP). The Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, comprising about 20 percent of the people, and the HDP is the only party in parliament that represents their rights. In 2015, the HDP was so successful that it briefly helped end Erdogans’ ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary majority for the first time in a decade. Since then, Erdogan has ran a campaign against the HDP Alleging the party is linked to Kurdish militants who were wage a guerrilla war against Turkey for 40 years. Under this pretext, the government sacked several HDP lawmakers and suppressed dozens of elected mayors of their posts.

These measures have long attracted strong criticism from international human rights groups and European nations. Although the United States has been relatively quiet in its response, Turkey’s recent threat to shut down the party entirely shows how far the AKP is willing to go to retain power. Ankara’s crackdown on HDP officials only serves to deprive Turkey’s Kurdish citizens of the right to vote. A decision to ban the party altogether would seriously damage the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the decades-long Kurdish conflict in Turkey and could encourage more Kurdish citizens to opt for violence against Ankara. A country that refuses political representation of minorities cannot be the kind of stable, democratic ally the United States needs in the region. Biden shouldn’t hesitate to remind Erdogan of this fact.

The third problem concerns Erdogan’s crackdown on civil society, which, despite all obstacles, continues to tirelessly promote democratic values ​​in Turkish society. For years, the Erdogan government has harassed, intimidated or unfairly prosecuted key figures in civil society who have denounced its constant build-up of power.

No case is more emblematic of this dynamic than that of Osman Kavala, one of Turkey’s most eminent philanthropists and civil society leaders. Since his arrest in 2017, Turkish justice has endless excuses to keep Kavala behind barsaccusing him, ridiculously, of instigating mass anti-government protests, supporting a military coup and even spying. Prosecutors have produced no evidence of these charges, and Turkish courts continue to ignore a Order from December 2019 by the European Court of Human Rights to release him immediately and unconditionally. The Kavalas case has thus become a barometer not only for Turkey’s respect for fundamental freedoms, but also for its adherence to the rule of law at home and abroad. In February, the Biden administration issued a strong declaration calling on Turkey to end Kavalas’ unfair prosecution. Now the president must reinforce that message by personally raising the Kavalas affair with Erdogan.

Biden faces a historic opportunity to change Erdogans behavior. Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey continuously for nearly two decades, has never been more vulnerable. As Turkey’s economic crisis deepens, Erdogan’s public approval rating is plunging. On top of all this, the Erdogans government faces serious accusations corruption, rape and murder of infamous mafia boss Sedat Peker, who recently broke with the government and took to YouTube to spread the regime’s dirty laundry in a spectacularly public way. His videos detailing a sinister bill against AKP figures have drawn millions of Turkish viewers, compounding Erdogan’s woes. Given Turkey’s sordid deep state history and its notorious use of organized criminals, Beijing’s allegations have stabbed the nation.

Although Erdogan, his senior officials and their media maids continue to use the United States as a punching bag to consolidate votes, the Turkish leader has also seems to understand a positive relationship with the United States is crucial to keep the Turkish economy afloat. When Biden meets with Erdogan next week, he is expected to make it clear that maintaining a working relationship with Washington requires respect for human rights and the rule of law. Ending the unjust imprisonment of American employees, Kavala and Kurdish politicians would be a good place to start.