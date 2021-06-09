Suvendu Adhikari will meet with Prime Minister Modi today, who is expected to discuss post-election violence in Bengal | Latest India News





Suvendu Adhikari, member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of the opposition in West Bengal, is due to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Previously, he had met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and party leader JP Nadda on Tuesday to discuss various issues relating to the state, including post-election violence. The meeting comes as the BJP steps up its campaign against post-post violence in West Bengal after suffering a defeat in state elections held in April-May. On Sunday, Jaiprakash Yadav, a worker who the party said was a supporter of the BJP, was killed by a brute bomb in the Jagatdal area of ​​the North 24 Parganas district. The BJP alleged that with Yadav’s death, the number of party members killed since the poll results were announced on May 2 reached 27. Shortly after Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a third term in West Bengal, multiple incidents of violence were reported in the state. After being sworn in on May 5, Banerjee claimed the clashes were taking place in areas where the BJP won the elections. A day later, Banerjee said at least 16 people, mostly from BJP and TMC, lost their lives in post-election violence in the state. She also claimed that most of the 16 deaths were reported until May 3, when law and order fell to the Indian Election Commission. Meanwhile, the BJP relentlessly raises the issue of post-election violence, not only in Bengal but in other states as well. On Sunday, the issue was discussed at a meeting held at Nadda’s Delhi residence. On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP chairman Dilip Ghosh said the party planned to petition President Ram Nath Kovind over the post-election violence. He said the party had started district-level sit-ins to protest alleged violence against BJP workers, police inaction and political over-vaccination. Ghosh also announced the party’s plans for a state-level protest on June 23. Suvendu Adhikari was a minister in the last West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee. He switched from TMC Banerjee to BJP in December of last year. He defeated the Chief Minister of Nandigram in a close battle. After Tuesday’s meeting, Adhikari and Nadda spoke to reporters and called the situation in West Bengal “very grim”. Executives also alleged that BJP workers face an ongoing threat in the state. Assuring her support for the BJP workers, Nadda said the party is firmly on the side of its workers and will do everything possible for their well-being.

