Prime Minister Imran Khan strives to unite all segments of society: Sheikh Rasheed





Rawalpindi-Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is striving to unite all segments of society, including ulemas and Mashaikh, in order to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state in accordance with the principles of Riasat-e. -Medina.

He said Pakistan has the largest youth population in its history who can play a vital role in putting the country on the path to prosperity.

He said China had relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population was aging rapidly.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed these views at the “Ya Rasool Allah” conference hosted by Eid Gah guardian Sharif Pir Naqeeb Ur Rehman here on Tuesday.

Addressing the conference, the minister said that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was the last messenger of Allah and that there is no messenger after him. He said that Pakistan was born in the name of Allah and his beloved Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). He said that unity between the Muslim Ummah can save Muslims from external aggression and from the clutches of imperial forces. He said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of countering any foreign aggression. He said the whole nation stood with the Pakistani army. He said that Pir Naqib Ur Rehman holds the flag of Ishq e Rasool (SAW) and that we are all his disciples. “We will take to the streets and the roads under the leadership of Pir Naqib Ur Rehman for defending Namoos-e-Risalat,” he said, adding that the guardian of Eid Gah Sharif had the ability to make the difference between good and bad. “Here, a large number of people gathered today to attend the conference, which politicians expect from the masses at our meetings,” Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said.

Strict security measures were taken on this occasion by the Rawalpindi police under the command of the SP Rawal Zia Uddin Ahmed division.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos