For Benjamin Netanyahu, like Donald Trump, only fraud can explain his defeat-World News, Firstpost

Tel Aviv: For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is witnessing the biggest electoral fraud in the country’s history. For Donald Trump, the defeat last November was the crime of the century. The language of the two men overlaps, it seems, because their overwhelming sense of invincibility is confused by the democratic process.

Naftali Bennett, a right-wing nationalist, will take office as Israeli prime minister on Sunday, if approved by parliament, but Netanyahu’s violent assault on his likely successor shows no sign of abating. He said there was a deep state conspiracy.

Netanyahu accuses Bennett of leading a fire sale on the country. A surrender government awaits Israel after a stolen election, he says. As for the media, they would supposedly try to silence him with total fascism.

Although it appears that a peaceful democratic transition will take place in Israel, nothing is certain.

The attacks by Netanyahus Likud on Bennett’s small Yamina party have been so vicious that some Yamina politicians have needed security details. Idit Silman, a representative for Yamina in the Knesset, or parliament, said in an interview with Channel 13 TV that a protester outside his home told him he was sorry for what his family was going through, but don’t worry. not, at the first opportunity we get, well slaughter you.

Netanyahu’s apotheosis, by whatever method, left violence in the air. The events of January 6 in the United States, when a crowd instigated by Trump stormed the Capitol, are not far from Israeli minds.

For a dozen years, Netanyahu convinced himself that anyone else leading Israel would pose an existential threat, said political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin. His tough tactics present a direct challenge to a peaceful transition of power.

Division and fear have been Netanyahu’s preferred political tools; and like America, Israel is divided, to the point that the head of Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, warned a few days ago against extremely violent and inciting speeches. It was an unusual warning.

Police said they would not allow a nationalist march that had been scheduled for Thursday in predominantly Muslim neighborhoods in Jerusalem’s Old City, but feelings about it are high among right-wing politicians after the cancellation of the initial Jerusalem Day march last month due to rocket fire from Hamas.

Netanyahu’s security cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the march, on a route to be agreed with the police, for Tuesday, June 15. Netanyahu sees the march as an important symbol of Israeli sovereignty.

To hold the march would be playing with fire, as demonstrated by the short war with Hamas last month. The question, it seems, will now be for the Bennett government to resolve.

No evidence has been produced to support claims that Bennetts’ potential new government is anything but the legitimate product of Israel’s free and fair elections in March, the fourth since 2019 as Netanyahu charged with corruption and fraud , strove to preserve power.

Netanyahu calls Bennett’s tenuous eight-party coalition, ranging from far-right to left-wing parties, a dangerous left-wing government. But it was not the left that defeated the Prime Minister.

It was right-wing politicians like Bennet and Gideon Saar, the future justice minister, who became convinced that Netanyahu had become a threat to Israeli democracy.

Hinting at the mass suicide at Masada of Jews who refused to submit to the Roman yoke, Bennett said in a speech explaining his decision to lead an alternative government that Netanyahu wants to take the entire national camp and the whole country with him to his side. own Masada.

It was an extraordinary image, especially from Netanyahu’s former chief of staff, and it captured the growing impression among many Israelis that the prime minister was determined, at all costs. , to take advantage of political survival to stop the criminal process against him.

He should have resigned when the indictment was released in 2019, said Yuval Shany, a law professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and former dean of its law school. Any reasonable politician would have resigned. Instead, he went full blast against justice. Ultimately, it seemed that his main political goal was to achieve immunity from prosecution.

In other words, not getting out of prison had become paramount for Netanyahu. So much so that he was ready to erode the fundamental institutions of the rule of law and democracy, such as the Supreme Court, an independent judiciary and a free press. In that sense, the explosions of the past few days have been a culmination rather than a departure.

He has become a politician ready for anything, without limits, said Shany.

He had an important company. Netanyahu, whose unforeseen 2015 election victory gave him a new sense of almighty, has forged close ties with Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, and with Trump. He was attracted to leaders around the world anxious to centralize power in new illiberal models.

What Netanyahu needed, through all these Israeli elections, was a majority strong enough to change Israel’s basic law to make it impossible to prosecute a sitting prime minister and remove from the Supreme Court. the power to rescind such legislation.

He never quite got that majority.

There is no doubt that he wanted to restrict and minimize the Supreme Court’s judicial oversight authority over Knesset legislation and administrative decisions by government bodies, said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Institute of Democracy. . But the checks and balances of our young democracy are intact.

These checks and balances are likely to bring Israel to Sunday and a democratic change of government. But Israel, unlike the United States, is a parliamentary democracy rather than a presidential one. Netanyahu will not disappear in a sunny retreat next to a golf course. As president of Likud, he will wield considerable power.

He is not leaving, and he will not be silent, said Merav Michaeli, leader of the Labor Party and member of the new coalition. And it will take a long time to repair the damage.

The new government is reviewing legislation that would set a two-term limit for a prime minister and require anyone who has ruled the country for eight years to spend four years outside the Knesset. This shows how much Israeli democracy has been shaken up by Netanyahu in total in the 15 years in power.

Nir Orbach, one of the members of Bennetts’ right-wing party who came under fierce Likud attacks and was forced to change his mind about supporting the new coalition, posted an explanation of his thinking on Facebook :

It is not a simple decision, but it is compelled by the reality of life in which we wake up every morning, over 700 days of government instability, in civil crisis, in violent speech, in a sense of chaos, on the brink of civil war.

The message was as good an expression of Israeli exhaustion in the face of Netanyahu’s twisted struggle for survival as any other.

Michaeli said: Netanyahu has been eroding Israeli democracy for a very long time. Referring to the murder of Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, she continued: Remember, we had a prime minister murdered here. We are in a constant struggle for the character and soul of Israel. But we will win.

The next few days will test this claim. Bennett urged Netanyahu to let go and abandon his scorched earth policy. But to expect a gracious exit from the Prime Minister seems as far-fetched as one would expect from the American president who also asserted that defeat could only be theft.

