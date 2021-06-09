Boris Johnsons 65m G7 present in Cornwall

Boris Johnson announces three new “Town Deals” for Cornwall in the week of the G7.

Three new funding deals for Penzance, St Ives and Camborne, worth a total of € 65million, will start “a major campaign to restore Cornwall’s renowned natural environment and make Cornwall”the UK’s leading net zero region‘Boris Johnson said when announcing the money tonight. He called it “a legacy of the G7 for the region”.

The Towns Deals are a bit more local than the global issues that will be discussed at Carbis Bay this weekend.

In 2019, Robert Jenrick launched the Towns Deals program to improve community assets and encourage economic regeneration. Truro, Camborne, St Ives and Penzance have been selected for the opportunity to bid for funding worth up to $ 25million per city, under the UK government’s $ 3.6 billion fund.

On June 7 of this year, just before the local elections, the government announced that Truro was successful and received $ 23.6 million.

The funding promised tonight came from the initial offers made by the cities:

the Camborne The city’s deal is worth $ 23.7 million and includes funding for the acquisition and renovation of Camborne bus station to create the Buzz Station, an iconic and vibrant complex including a small theater and performance hall, a small number of accommodation and a covered outdoor square, this project hopes to revitalize the city center; the creation of the Fiber Park technological center and the renovation of the Camborne Rugby Club facilities.

the Penzance Town Deal is worth € 21.5 million and includes funding for the modernization of the Port of Penzance, a new maritime training center at the Port of Newlyn, the development of a new public recreation center and the renovation of Morrab Gardeners House. , Penlee House & Coach House and Newlyn Art Gallery & Exchange.

the St Ives Town Deal is worth € 19.9 million and includes funding for a new path from St Ives to St Erth, the development of a low carbon transport system in St Ives, the renovation of the historic Palace building de Danse, the St Ives Rugby Club, the St Ives Theater and the St Ives Guild.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the G7 summit an opportunity to promote the beauty of the region and the ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the people of Cornwall. He said:

As the eyes of the world turn to Cornwall this week, they will not only see an area of ​​exceptional beauty, but they will also witness an area that is innovative, exciting and resolutely turned towards a bright future.

The exciting projects we announced today are a fitting legacy for a region that hosts some of the most important diplomatic talks in a generation. As the world recovers better from the coronavirus, Cornwall will lead the way.

MP Derek Thomas, whose two cities in his constituency are receiving the funding, said tonight

“Having worked closely with the community of Penzance and St Ives to bring together our priorities for the Towns Fund investment, I am delighted that over $ 41 million can now be spent on the priorities we have identified.

“This is a real boost for both cities and it is to the credit of the volunteers and companies who are closely involved in this process by giving a lot of personal time without any guarantee of success. It is real money invested in our cities guided by our choices and our priorities.

Anna Pascoe, Director of BID Camborne and President of municipal Council over the past 12 months commented, This is truly a defining moment for Camborne and is a testament to the tremendous work invested by everyone involved in the project over the past year.

“Camborne answered the government’s question What could you do with 24 million? with a bold offer to improve the health and prosperity of all ages and groups in our city. I am incredibly excited to look ahead over the next few months as we work with locals, businesses and partners to turn the ideas of our municipal investment plan into a reality that will make Camborne famous again.

George Eustice, MP for Camborne, said: “The success of Cambornes Towns Fund Bid is an important step forward in the regeneration of the city. This 23.7 million represents an exciting opportunity in the revitalization of Camborne.

Other funding announced will be used to support the companies and commercial sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and to create new business hubs in cities.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will provide $ 1 million in innovation funding for eligible projects in Cornwall as part of a future cycle of its Energy Entrepreneurs Fund.

Green heritage

27% of Cornwall is already designated as an Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty. However, biodiversity is declining at a faster rate than the UK average. Over the past 30 years, populations of almost half of breeding birds have declined, and half of land mammals and almost two-thirds of butterflies are found in fewer places. *

The government’s announcement also promises plans to leave a “lasting green legacy” and reverse the decline in biodiversity and restore Cornwall’s natural environment.

In partnership with Natural England, the Cornwall Wildlife Trust launches a major land restoration and regeneration program on 21,000 hectares of land. This nature recovery project includes planting trees, restoring peat moss, improving water quality, recreating rare habitats, and reintroducing lost and declining species such as dormice and the marsh butterfly.

The government has said the restoration will significantly boost Cornwall’s efforts to become the UK’s first net zero region. Reforestation and wetland restoration through the project will remove approximately 440,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Natural England President Tony Juniper said:

We are very happy to announce this new G7 environmental legacy project in Cornwall. It will contribute to the restoration of nature by reconnecting the habitats and ecosystems of the region, contributing to the conservation of rare species, carbon capture and improvement of water quality.

To help Cornwall reach net zero faster, the government has also announced a package of measures to help individuals and businesses take action to reduce their carbon footprint. This includes:

Up to $ 1 million in innovation funds for Cornwall businesses to support their development of energy efficiency, power generation and energy storage technologies, products and processes.

Make Cornwall a pilot area for a new e-bike support program E-bikes are the only electric vehicles not currently receiving subsidies.

Subject to full business case approval, Cornwall will also receive up to $ 150,000 to design and build Kernosat, a small satellite that will be used to monitor the local environment, with the option of being launched from a British spaceport next year.

* Statistics on biodiversity loss in Cornwall are taken from the Cornwall Wildlife Trusts State of the Wild Report 2020.

