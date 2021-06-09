Covid vaccine tax: PM Modis’ vaccine policy change could end dispute with states

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to the nation on Monday could bring some sort of partial truce to the GST Council. The council, which is the supreme decision-making body on GST-related matters, has been split in two over the current 5% GST on Covid-19 vaccines. Many non-BJP states have required jabs to be tax exempt.

With PM Modi announcing a centralized vaccine supply plan, under which states will not pay for vaccines, the tax battle is practically resolved.

Under the new purchasing regime, even though the 5% tax remains in place, the Center will pay the tax when purchasing 75% of the vaccines for the states. The center will collect the vaccines and share them with the States, without putting any burden on those who receive the blows.

However, the GST Council is expected to make a final decision on the applicable tax on the remaining 25% of vaccines that will be delivered by private hospitals, sources told the Union Health Ministry.

Differences in the taxation of vaccines

Depending on the current price of the three vaccines with different cost labels, a 5% GST label will add Rs 30-47 to the price a recipient will pay in private hospitals.

On the other hand, the public will remain sheltered from the impact of the TPS component on the vaccines purchased by the Center because they would be free.

As the differences increased at the GST Council meeting on May 28, a group of finance ministers from 8 states were put in place to settle disputes between the Center and the states over the tax tiles for Covid vaccines. -19 and other emergency equipment such as oxygen concentrators, PPE kits etc.

The group submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who chaired the GST Council meeting on Tuesday hours before PM Modi made the announcement.

The new scheme came in handy, as sources say some of the differences that led to the group’s creation have yet to be resolved. A member of the group told India Today TV that states would be happy with the development. On the rest of the points, the report has been submitted and Council will take an appeal.

In its report, the GoM reportedly referred the contentious issue of the Covid vaccine tax to the GST Council. The Center and the states led by the BJP at the council meeting were against a tax exemption for vaccines.

Their claim was that since most of the vaccines produced were purchased by the state governments and the Center and are going to be provided free to citizens, the tax would go to governments. They also argued that a minimum vaccine tax would help vaccine manufacturers claim the input tax credit, which could mean lower vaccine prices.

However, non-BJP states have demanded a complete reduction in vaccine taxes. In fact, Kerala continues to push for universal free immunization and demands the removal of the private component from the revised immunization policy.

Tax other Covid relief equipment

For other relief supplies, including oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, etc., sources indicate that the group of ministers has opted for the uniform rate of 5% GST.

According to sources, the GoM met last Thursday. One of the GoM members said the group is keen to ensure the end user is not affected.

Another member hinted that the group suggested a lower rate for various Covid relief materials, but he may have favored the exemption for drugs required in the treatment of black fungus.

Along with states ruled by the left, Congress has demanded zero taxation for equipment and drugs needed to manage Covid-19.

At the GoM meeting, in addition to Kerala Finance Minister Balagopal, Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari also demanded zero taxation on products related to Covid.

They had the backing of Punjab’s finance minister, Manpreet Singh Badal, who had written to Nirmala Sitharaman telling her that Covid products should be tax exempt.

Although imported Covid relief material, in the form of a donation to the government or any relief agency identified by the government, has been exempt from basic customs duties and IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax), there was a debate on extending exemptions to producing countries.

In addition, the IGST on oxygen concentrators imported as gifts or for personal use faces challenge in court.

Opposition states have vocally pleaded for a full exemption or zero rating for Covid relief material while the Center opposes the move.

Prior to the May 28 meeting, the Equipment Committee (which is a panel of the GST Council that is preparing a rate review proposal) had suggested not to change the rate of Covid vaccines and recommended lowering duties on oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters.

However, the committee had not proposed any changes for items such as PPE kits and N-95 masks.

One of the arguments for the lack of change in vaccine rates is that almost all vaccine purchases are made by the Center and the states that provide vaccines for free. This means that the taxes paid will ultimately revert to the Center and the States.

