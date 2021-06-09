Jokowi’s response to the survey is called Ahead of 3 Periods

Liputan6.com, Jakarta Survey results that say the name Joko Widodo or Jokowi being often in the first position of the people’s choice for president, led to an analysis that he would run for three more terms.

However, lately Jokowi firmly asserted that there is no presidential term for three terms as it does not comply with the Law (UU). This news is the most popular first in Top 3 newsLast Tuesday, June 8.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian political parameter recently released the results of its investigation into the three-term presidential term. As a result, more than 40 percent said they refused to serve three terms for the president-elect.

So what is the handling of peak Covid-19 cases in Kudus Regency, Central Java and Bangkalan Regency, East Java?

For the positive case of Covid-19 in Kudus, it is reported that 60 villages out of a total of 132 villages / kelurahan in Kudus are in the red zone category. According to the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the cause of the peak was the pilgrimage activities.

In order to overcome the increase in positive cases, the government has deployed medical staff, both doctors and nurses, to treat patients. Indeed, many health workers are also exposed.

In addition, the government has also provided 50,000 vaccines for injection to residents who have been exposed to Covid-19.

Another popular piece of news concerned the eligibility of the Democratic Party and General Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), which, based on the results of a number of polling institutions, is believed to have increased.

At the end of May 2021, the Democratic Party was in fourth position with an eligibility of 8.4%. This survey was published by Parameter Politics Indonesia.

Regarding the results of the investigation, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko agreed that the eligibility of AHY and the Democratic Party has increased.

The following is a list of the most popular news on the News channel. Liputan6.com all Tuesday, June 8, 2021

1. Jokowi affirms that there are not 3 presidential periods: how to speak about it otherwise

President Jokowi makes a statement regarding the KPK at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (5/17/2021). (Press office of the Media Palace)

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi pointed out that there are not three terms for the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi rejects the analysis that he will advance for 3 terms.

continue reading

“How many times do I mean, what did I say? (Not according to the law). What else? (Slapping me in the face), there are a lot of young and smart. old and outdated, ”Jokowi said during the meeting with media executives at Merdeka Palace on Monday (7/6/2021).

As for the results of Jokowi’s performance survey, which is still number one, so there is an analysis that he will advance for another 3 periods, according to Jokowi, that does not mean that he will advance again.

“What else do I say, what else do I want to say about this,” Jokowi asked, shaking his head.

Read more…

2. TITLE: The peak of Covid-19 cases in several regions, how to manage it?

Health workers deliver Covid-19 patients to Wisma Atlet Hospital in Jakarta (5/30/2021). Based on Information data, Kogabwilhan noted that to date, the number of patients hospitalized in towers 4, 5, 6 and 7 has reached 2,013 people, or 33% of the bed capacity. (merdeka.com/Iqbal S. Nugroho)

The peak of Covid-19 cases in Kudus Regency, Central Java and Bangkalan Regency, Central East Java is in the spotlight. There are 60 villages out of a total of 132 villages / kelurahan in Kudus which are classified as red zone at risk of corona virus transmission.

Meanwhile, in Bangkalan, the emergency facility (IGD) of the Syarifah Ambami Rato Ebu Regional General Hospital (RSUD Syamrabu) was forced to close because it was unable to accommodate the influx of patients.

In just over a week, the occupancy rate of isolation places in hospitals in the region has increased significantly.

Kudus, which previously had only about 40 full hospitals, then in the last few weeks and a half it has risen quite high to around 350. Likewise in Bangkalan, where previously the isolation beds were filled with about 10 patients, now in a week and a half it has risen to 70 to 80, ”Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a virtual press release on Monday (7/7). / 6/2021).

Budi revealed that the cause of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kudus was pilgrimage activities. Meanwhile, in Bangkalan, many Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) have just returned to their hometowns.

Read more…

3. The eligibility of the Democratic Party and the AHY increases, this is the response of Moeldoko

Head of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Moeldoko. (Liputan6.com/Hanz Jimenez Salim)

Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko has declared an amen to increasing the eligibility of the Democratic Party and General Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) based on the results of a number of polling institutions.

“Amen,” Moeldoko said briefly, when asked for his response regarding the Democratic Party’s growing eligibility due to Moeldoko Effeck’s influence, during a working visit to Lombok, NTB, on Monday (7 / 6/2021).

Previously, the latest survey of Indonesian political parameters showed an increase in the eligibility of the Democratic Party and Ketum AHY.

Based on the results of the latest poll conducted at the end of May, the Democratic Party is in fourth place with 8.4% eligibility.

Read more…

Watch the featured video below: