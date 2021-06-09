Focus on Libya as Turkish and French FMs meet in Paris





PARIS The foreign ministers of Turkey and France held talks in Paris on Monday at a rare high-level meeting after months of tension over international crises and French national legislation against radical Islamism. During the meeting, the two parties reiterated the need to respect the roadmap of political transitions in Libya which will lead the country to stability and elections. They also called for translating the ceasefire in Libya into action, according to a statement from the French Foreign Ministry. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey and France share certain priorities in Libya, such as the stability and political unity of the country, support for the Government of National Unity (GNU) wielding its power in everything the country and the reunification of institutions. , a lasting ceasefire, as well as the fight against terrorism and irregular migration. In a column for the French daily LOpinion, Cavusoglu added that Ankara was open to dialogue on issues of common interest in Libya, whose stability affects the entire region. Frances Jean-Yves Le Drian hosted Cavusoglu for talks ahead of the NATO and EU summits later this month, France’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Besides Libya, the two ministers discussed Syria, the Middle East peace process and cooperation with NATO, including the values ​​and principles that underpin the alliance (NATO), he said. he declares. We aim to strengthen our relations with France on the basis of mutual respect, Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter after the meeting. Tensions between Paris and Ankara have escalated after a series of public feuds between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Emmanuel Macron, who warned in March that Turkey would meddle in the 2022 presidential elections. The couple have faced a series of international crises, including Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh. Macron suggested that Ankara’s unilateral moves on the international stage contributed to a brain death for NATO, of which Turkey is a key member. A new law against Islamist extremism that the French government introduced after a series of attacks has also angered Erdogans, the Turkish leader accusing France of Islamophobia. Macron and Erdogan’s relationship hit a low last year when the Turkish leader said his French counterpart needed mental controls. Erdogan then expressed in December the hope that France would get rid of Macron as quickly as possible, describing the president as a problem for the country. But there have been tentative signs of easing tensions in recent months, with Turkey reaffirming its commitment to EU integration. Meanwhile, a UN-led peace process that saw a new interim unity government installed in Libya earlier this year also removed a major point of conflict between Paris and Ankara even as Macron insists that all Turkish forces must leave the country. Everything must be done to ensure that the political, security and electoral calendar of the transition is respected and that the ceasefire materializes, the French foreign ministry said on Libya.

