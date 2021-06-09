Donald Trump for … Speaker of the House?





Let’s take it step by step.

2. Republicans control both houses of the state legislature as well as the government, which means they will have full control over the redistribution process and where the new seat will be fired.

3. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) is a BIG friend of former President Donald Trump.

4. Trump settles permanently in Palm Beach, Florida.

Which brings me to this exchange between the former president and conservative radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root at the end of last week, as reported by The Washington Times:

ROOT: “Why not instead of waiting until 2024, and hopefully you will run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress, a House seat in Florida, win big, lead us to a landslide victory, taking the 50-seat House, and then you become the Speaker of the House? “

TRUMP: “You know, it’s very interesting. It’s so interesting. And people said, Senate candidate, OK, Senate candidate, but you know what? Your idea could be better. It’s very interesting. . “

Now that idea doesn’t sound so crazy, does it ?!

Well, okay, it’s still very unlikely to happen. Mainly because Trump doesn’t really seem like the kind of guy who would be cool to serve in the House after being President. (John Quincy Adams, he is not!) Too small potatoes for himself as a speaker!

And because every poll I’ve seen (and Trump has seen it) shows him beating the potential presidential field of the GOP 2024, it’s hard to imagine him deciding to run for a House seat in 2022 – no matter how easily he could win a neighborhood designed for him by docile Florida Republicans.

But before ruling out the idea of ​​Speaker of the House Donald Trump in 2023, let me remind you that the president does not need to be an elected member of Congress. It can be anyone chosen by the majority of the members of the House.

Could that person be Trump? Probably not. OK, almost certainly not. But let’s remember this is a guy who thinks he could be reinstated as president this summer. There’s nothing – and I mean nothing – so weird that he wouldn’t at least consider it.

Le Point: This speculation is just that: speculation. Of course, it is speculation that the former president called “very interesting” not once but half as much as a week ago. Therefore …

