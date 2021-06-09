Party story shared by Xi: man’s sacrifice saves comrades





A military supply leader sacrifices warm clothes and freezes to death to make sure his comrades stay warm to continue the Long March in this striking illustration. [File photo/Xinhua]

Editor’s Note: This year marks the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. To learn more about the history of the ruling party in China, we are posting a series of inspirational stories shared by President Xi Jinping, who is also General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Here’s the 10th story, about a military supply chief who wore rags to make sure his fellow soldiers had warm clothes, but froze to death. The chief of military supply is frozen to death During the Long March, a Red Army unit crossed the ice and snow on Jiajin Mountain in southwest China. Suddenly the troops slowed down and many people gathered in front. “Don’t stop! Keep moving!” The troop commander shouted. Then a guard ran up to him and said, “Someone is freezing to death.” An old soldier, leaning against a bare trunk, was motionless like a statue. Dressed in light, worn clothes, he was covered in snow and it was impossible to recognize his face. Between the index and middle fingers of his right hand was a half-roll of dry smoke paper, the fire of which had long been extinguished by the snow. When the commander called the military supply chief to ask why he had not given the dead soldier cotton-stuffed clothing, he was told that the soldier himself was the military supply chief. It’s a story Xi mentioned when opening a workshop attended by high-level officials on January 5, 2018. Xi said the cold-death of the man in charge of supplies reflects a noble spirit, which while invisible, shows great strength in critical moments.

