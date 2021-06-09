‘Rigged’ polls: Khaqan calls for ‘truth commission’ to determine ‘beneficiary’ – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and top Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that no election in the country’s history had been transparent and called for a commission truth to determine the beneficiary of rigged surveys.

“From 1948 to 2018, no election in the country was transparent,” Abbasi said, when asked whether the general elections held in 2013 were transparent or not. He further said that a truth commission should be formed to determine who was the beneficiary of the country’s election rigging.

He said that if transparent elections were held in the country in the future, people would see the results.

“The Pakistanis would make (the PTI) an example,” he said, in an interview with reporters after appearing before the Court of Auditors in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

Abbasi said yesterday a tragic train incident took place but there was no shame on the faces of government ministers.

The government blamed opposition parties for the incident, he said. He criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for offering his condolences to the victims of the train incident through tweets.

He said the prime minister could not come to the assembly to express his sympathy to the families of those who lost loved ones in the train crash. The prime minister did not come to the National Assembly to apologize to the nation for the accident, he said. The former prime minister said the nation should be informed of the destination of funds allocated to maintain the railway line. When asked about recent statements by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership against the PML-N, he said there is no point of no return in politics.

The PML-N and the PPP were both political parties and both will raise their voices for the solution of public problems. Abbasi said the PPP is urged to learn the labels. To another question on the defense budget, he said that in the next budget the defense budget will be cut by 30%.

He said the current government has completely failed to solve public problems.

The Pakistani people know that the rulers do not care about the country’s problems, soon the people will make these rulers an example.

He said he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said if a country’s rulers were corrupt then the country would be destroyed. Today it is the most corrupt Central and Punjabi government in the country’s history. Now another new scandal of the current government would be revealed, which is how Imran Khan and his aides made billions of rupees, he said.

Previously, Abbasi and other defendants appeared before the Judge of the Court of Responsibility II, Muhammad Azam Khan, in the LNG case. During the hearing, the court recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses including Fasihuddin and Syed Sajid Raza.

Witness Fasihuddin, Acting Managing Director of Regulatory Affairs Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), while recording his statement, said he appeared before NAB (IO) investigative officer Malik Zubair on September 3, 2019, regarding the investigation against the EETPL.

IM asked me about SSGCL’s financial situation, he said, adding that he produced a graph. The graph was for the SSGCL for the years 2009-10, 2016 and 20117 based on the published financial statements of the company. He told the court that in the graph, the company’s income, expenses and profitability were reflected.

The company achieved revenues in the range of 120 billion rupees and 177 billion rupees during this period, he said, adding that in fiscal years 2012, 2013 and 2014, the revenues were 164 billion rupees and 169 billion rupees respectively.

The company had made profits in the five years out of those eight years; however, the negative result for fiscal year 2013-14 to fiscal year 2015-2016 is attributable to unaccounted for gas (UfG) beyond the reference determined by the OGRA, to vacation leave by the High Court of Sind (SHC) the UfG benchmark issue, non-operating income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

