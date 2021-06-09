Jan. 6 Senate report has a gaping Trump-sized hole





In December 2020, just weeks before armed insurgents besieged the halls of Congress as lawmakers certify Joe Bidens’ victory over Donald Trump, the Capitol Police Intelligence Division warned of potential threats. for the safety of elected officials, some of whom had been assigned a blog called thedonald.win. Don’t cuck out a comment read. It’s do or die. Bring your weapons. But according to a new Senate report, the open discussion of the violence described by the Division of Interagency Intelligence and Coordination and its assessment that groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers were likely to participate in pro-Trump protests was January 6 was communicated only to command personnel. The full extent of known information has never been passed on to Capitol Police officials, rank-and-file agents or law enforcement partners.

This communication failure is just one of many security failures reported by a bipartisan Senate panel. According to a more than 100-page joint report by the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee, the intelligence community has failed to adequately communicate the scale of threats against the Capitol on January 6, and the Capitol police were in bad shape. ready to handle the riot. This intelligence and operational failures were exacerbated, Senate committees concluded, by opaque processes and a lack of emergency authority, which delayed the deployment of National Guard troops to contain the chaos.

The events of January 6 were horrific, Democratic Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement on Tuesday. Our bipartisan investigation identified many unacceptable and widespread failings in security preparations and emergency response related to this attack.

Some of the security and intelligence missteps were already known. But the review run by Peters, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Republicans Roy Blunt and Rob Portmanis is the most solid accounting to date of preparation for the January 6 riot and the events of that day. The new details the panel revealed speak to the need for further investigation, perhaps like the 9/11-style commission the Republicans filibustered last month. But the reports’ own shortcomings highlight the difficulty the commission would face: If an investigation involves input from Republicans, whose party allowed and in some cases actively instigated the attack, it is likely doomed to be watered down.

While the Senate report examines security and intelligence failures and makes recommendations to avoid further collapses, it does not discuss the role played by Trump himself. As CNN reported, the language had to be carefully crafted by its authors to receive support from both sides. Have we looked at Trump’s role in the attack? a committee assistant said at the point of sale. The answer is no. An investigation into an attack that spends little or no time examining the person who instigated it is fundamentally insufficient. But Republicans have a vested interest in ignoring the role played by the former president and his allies: Trump remains the party leader, and more than a hundred Republican lawmakers have co-signed his efforts to undo his November defeat to Biden . Those in the GOP who resisted him were effectively exiled, and the same lies that led to the storming of Capitol Hill serve as the basis for a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort.

The Senate investigation is an important start and offers a worrying look at the main shortcomings before and during the riot. The failures are obvious, Klobuchar, chairman of the rules committee, told The New York Times. For me it was all summed up by one of the officers who was overheard on the radio that day asking a tragically simple question: Does anyone have a plan? Unfortunately, no one did.

But full accounting remains necessary and elusive. I think what you see in this morning’s discussion is the incomplete nature of our understanding, Democratic Congressman Sean Maloney, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday. , renewing calls for a full, fair, independent and non-partisan investigation. .

