VIDEO: President Joko Widodo tries Jabodebek LRT. What are Jokowi’s comments?





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo inspects the construction of the light rail transport (LRT) mode from Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Bekasi (Jabodebek) at Harjamukti station, Cibubur, east of Jakarta, Wednesday (9/6 / 2021). President Joko Widodo took the Jabodebek LRT from Harjamukti station, Cibubur, east of Jakarta, to TMII station, which is about 12 kilometers away. According to President Joko Widodo, the development of LRT has reached 84.7% and will be tested in April 2020. The president expects the Jabodebek LRT to be operational in June 2022. “Why did we build the LRT? We want to build integrated mass transport, MRT, LRT, Airport Train, Transjakarta Bus, all integrated,” said the president. The president hopes that this will lead to the efficiency of citizens in their movements from one point to another. Read also : LRT City presents a new slogan “Connecting Life” Read also : Connected to the BORR II toll road and LRT, an overview of the potential for real estate investment in the Gunung Putri area The president had a good experience after trying the Jabodebek LRT series of trains, he said. “The train is smooth, comfortable, the speed is also good and quiet,” said President Jokowi. This LRT, which is 100% operated by PT INKA and will be operated by PT KAI, is 100% made in Indonesia. In addition, the president hopes that this will be the basis for us to build transport facilities in other countries. Jakarta Light Rail Station (LRT), Bogor, Depok, Bekasi (Jabodebek) Harjamukti, Cibubur, East Jakarta, Wednesday (9/6/2021). (Press office / Setpres)







