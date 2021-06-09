China overtakes America in presidential diplomacy

Joe Biden is about to fly to the UK for his first overseas visit as US president. Biden will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall from June 1113, travel to Belgium for summits with NATO and the European Union on June 1415, and then meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland the next day. His trip will be the first time Air Force One has taken the president abroad since Donald Trump visited London in December 2019, before Covid-19 closed international borders and made diplomacy virtual.

Visits abroad offer unparalleled opportunities to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

Bidens’ first two rulings involve talks focused on strengthening diplomacy among democratic countries to counter China’s rise to power and challenges to human rights, economic openness, and regional security. Yet despite Bidens’ spate of activity next week, a tally of the past three decades of travel by presidents of the United States and China suggests Washington is now catching up with Beijing in presidential diplomacy abroad. Chinese President Xi Jinping has overtaken his American counterparts.

Records of US presidential travel can be found in the President’s trips abroad series maintained by the Office of the Historian of the United States Department of State. Chinese presidential trips do not have such an authoritative database, but can be tracked across China. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reports in Peoples Daily, official spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party. These sources allow a count and comparison of the respective travel routes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping boards his plane in Manila, 2018 (Noel Celis / AFP via Getty Images)

While there are many other influences on international relations, leadership trips are important because diplomacy is a personalized endeavor, where the old wisdom that 80% of successes just show up is widely recognized. Xis’ travels help him pressure world leaders to support Beijing’s policies, vote with China in multilateral institutions, and join Chinese agendas such as the Belt and Road Initiative. (BIS). Indeed, the researchers used ideas from neuroscience and psychology to show that face to face diplomacy deepens trust and promotes cooperation. Management visits are associated to more bilateral agreements, investment and aid.

Analysis of data on US President and Chinese President overseas visits from 1989 to 2019 reveals that China has surpassed the United States in the past decade in terms of the quantity, duration and extent of its diplomacy. presidential. The return from the summits in person after more than a year of travel restrictions provides an opportunity to examine the pre-pandemic toll on which the two countries will build.

The american president more and more ventured abroad after the Cold War and during the period defined by the so-called War on Terror, but their movements declined considerably as domestic dysfunctions intensified following the global financial crisis of 2008. In contrast, travel Chinese president rose steadily after 1989, and in the years after Xi came to power in 2013, he made on average more overseas visits per year (14.3) than his US counterparts. Barack Obama (13.9) and Donald Trump (12.3).

The time that leaders spend abroad on a one-week stay clearly allows for more diplomacy than a 10-hour layover. And the Chinese president now has more field hours in foreign countries, with the average number of days spent abroad dropping from 29.6 under Hu Jintao to 34 under Xi. This average has declined for every US president since Bill Clinton, hitting a 23-day low after the Cold War under Donald Trump.

The charts above include multiple visits to the same country, so it’s worth considering the extent of countries deemed worthy of presidential diplomacy. China is ahead and also wins on this score, as shown in the graph below. In the 2010s, the US president visited 57 countries, while the Chinese president visited 72. Xi had an average of 9.7 countries per year, compared to 7.4 countries for Obama and 8 for Trump.

Where are the US and Chinese presidents choosing to travel? Presidential visits reveal a country diplomatic priorities and signal relationships that a government deems worthy of attention and resources. This point is especially true for the United States and China, two countries where the president has the final say on major foreign policy decisions.

Asia over the past decade has seen the largest increase in presidential travel for the two countries.

When it comes to regions, China has outnumbered the United States in the past decade on presidential visits to Africa, Asia, the Americas, Eastern Europe and Oceania, mirroring the strategy of Beijing to strengthen its global influence through economic diplomacy with the developing world. The US president has only surpassed the Chinese president on trips to the Middle East and Western Europe, where key US partners and allies such as Israel and the NATO states are located. In the 1990s, on the other hand, the only region the Chinese president visited more was Asia.

Asia over the past decade has seen the largest increase in presidential travel for the two countries, likely due to its commercial centrality, security hotspots, and growing tensions between China and allies of the United States. United States in the region. The US presidential presence has never followed the Chinese president much in Asia during this century. China led visits to Central and South Asia, while the United States led in East Asia and Southeast Asia. The Chinese president has also started to visit Western Europe more often, to foster the trade ties that have helped China develop and that have helped Beijing corner other middle powers against the United States.

As for countries, most of the Chinese president’s multiple-visit destinations over the past decade have been neighbors such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as regional powers such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. BRI partners that Beijing wants in its sphere of influence. The US president appeared to prioritize travel to treaty allies and security partners in Europe, East Asia and the Middle East.

The countries with the highest combined number of visits by the US and Chinese presidents were France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and India. This implies that China and the United States view these democratic middle powers as swing states in emerging countries. strategic competition for power in global governance, security and the economy.

Countries visited several times by the American or Chinese president, 201019 The american president Visits chinese president Visits France 8 Russia 11 UK 7 we 7 Germany, Japan 6 France, Kazakhstan 5 Afghanistan, South Korea 5 India, Spain 4 Belgium, Poland, Saudi Arabia 4 Brazil, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea, Uzbekistan 3 Canada, China, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, Vietnam 3 Argentina, Cambodia, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Philippines, Tajikistan, Vietnam 2 South Africa, Argentina, Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Senegal, Vatican City 2

Biden will meet with the leaders of these swing states at the G7 summit in Cornwall, which is expected to make new commitments on issues related to global standards and the international order. But Xis’ travels before the pandemic show how seriously China takes this diplomatic competition.

So if Biden wants renew American leadership, he must maintain higher levels of presidential travel in the future, alongside his busy national agenda. This is because visits abroad offer unparalleled opportunities to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations. As Biden said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Washington in April, nothing can replace face-to-face discussions.