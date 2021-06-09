Boris Johnson announces new funding for Cornish towns





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his intention to invest in the cities of Cornwall with the aim of creating a long-term legacy of the G7 summit.

Johnson announced today that funding will be found that could be funneled into new investments in Cornwall’s city centers and natural landscape.

The Town Deals announced for Penzance, St Ives and Camborne are worth over £ 65million and will fund community-hearted projects in some of Cornwall’s most disadvantaged areas. The agreements would include the creation of a new network of cycle and walking paths through Camborne, Penzance and from St Ives to St Erth. Community centers, including theaters, sports clubs and historic buildings, will also be restored and expanded to ensure residents and visitors can fully enjoy the region’s cultural heritage. It has been said that further funding will help support the businesses and business sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and create new business centers in cities that will re-establish them as economic powerhouses and hubs of business. innovation – creating long-term, sustainable jobs. In addition to the Town Deals, the government says it will launch a new program to help restore Cornwall’s natural environment. Read more : Biodiversity in Cornwall is declining in the region at a faster rate than the UK average and, over the past 30 years, populations of nearly half of breeding birds have declined and half of land mammals and almost two-thirds of butterflies are found in less places. The government’s regeneration program will apparently cover 21,000 hectares of land. This nature recovery project includes planting trees, restoring peat moss, improving water quality, recreating rare habitats, and reintroducing lost and declining species such as dormice and the marsh butterfly. These plans will seek to ensure the beauty and biodiversity of Cornwall’s landscape for future generations and will make the region a model both in the UK and in the world when it comes to protecting the natural environment. It is also hoped that this restoration will give a huge boost to Cornwall’s efforts to become the UK’s first net zero region. Reforestation and wetland restoration through the project will remove approximately 440,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. To help Cornwall reach net zero faster, the government has also announced a package of measures to help individuals and businesses take action to reduce their carbon footprint. This includes: Up to £ 1million in innovation funding for Cornish businesses to support their development of energy efficiency, power generation and energy storage technologies, products and processes Make Cornwall a pilot area for a new e-bike support program – e-bikes are the only electric vehicles not currently receiving subsidies. Subject to full business case approval, Cornwall will also receive up to £ 150,000 to design and build ‘Kernosat’, a small satellite that will be used to monitor the local environment, with the option of being launched from a UK spaceport next year. Read more : Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “As the eyes of the world turn to Cornwall this week, not only will they see an area of ​​outstanding beauty, but they will witness an innovative, exciting and decidedly touring region. towards a bright future. “The exciting projects we announced today are a fitting legacy for a region that is hosting some of the most important diplomatic talks in a generation. “As the world recovers better from the coronavirus, Cornwall will lead the way.” Visit Cornwall estimates that the total economic impact for the county of hosting the G7 summit will be £ 50million – £ 24million during the event itself, and over £ 26million from the future growth of the international tourism market over the next five years. Natural England President Tony Juniper said: “We are very happy to announce this new G7 environmental legacy project in Cornwall. “It will help restore nature by reconnecting the region’s habitats and ecosystems, contributing to the conservation of rare species, carbon capture and improved water quality.







