Given the depth of the Covid crisis, the government should consider more relief measures





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday the extension until Diwali (November) of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana program which offers free food grains to households. The program, in which 5 kg of wheat or rice is distributed free of charge to around 80 crore of beneficiaries under the national food security law, was initially only announced for the months of May and June because economic activity had started to be disrupted with state governments. impose localized blockages to deal with the upsurge in Covid cases. Although some states have recently started to roll back some of the restrictions on activities as infection rates have fallen, given the economic toll of Wave 2 and rising unemployment, extending this program is a decision. welcome. With food grains available in the central pool considerably higher than buffer stock standards, meeting this additional allocation will not be a problem. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was first introduced in April last year when the central government announced the imposition of a nationwide lockdown. As the pandemic continued, the duration and scope of the program was subsequently extended. Perhaps this time too, given that many eligible people such as migrant workers might not be able to access these benefits, more flexible criteria could be adopted. According to some estimates, the fiscal costs of extending this regime until November (accompanied by the change in immunization policy) are expected to be in the order of 0.4 percent of GDP. This would imply that part of the fiscal space created by the Center by advancing the payment of FCI contributions to 2020-2021, previously budgeted for 2021-2022, will now be offset by higher expenses due to the extension of this diet. Given the depth and breadth of this crisis, this measure should be seen as a first step towards a more comprehensive relief program which is needed at this stage. As a first step, given the sharp rise in unemployment, the government is expected to increase MGNREGA’s allowance this year. The approved work budget is the same as in 2019-2020, but the work requested in April and May under the program, although lower than last year, is considerably higher than in 2019 -2020, signaling the extent of the distress. Although there are indications of a resumption of formal economic activity, the government should consider more relief measures to support the economy during this period.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos