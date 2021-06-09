Biden seems totally unaware of the realities of Europe ahead of his trip

“America is back,” President Joe Biden said after his election, signaling a reversal of the supposedly isolationist approach of his predecessors. But as he sets out for a visit with European leaders, Bidens’ speech risks falling flat: the new president lacks a coherent plan to convince Europeans that America is still an ally. most desirable on the world stage.

Instead of focusing on the rise of China and the Islamist threat on the continent, two central challenges facing the transatlantic alliance, Biden is poised to propose vague platitudes on climate change and a global corporate tax. .

Can democracies unite to deliver real results for our people in a rapidly changing world? Biden asked in an op-ed ahead of his visit. I believe the answer is yes.

But do Europeans share this optimism? About two-thirds of those polled by the European Council on Foreign Relations recently believe the U.S. political system is down, and one-third think Americans are more likely to be so engrossed in internal issues and divisions they leave behind. little room for foreign affairs.

Even more alarming for Team Biden: Almost 60% of Europeans believe that China will certainly or probably eclipse the United States as the preeminent power of the world, and the same proportion would like their country to remain neutral in a possible confrontation between the two giants.

Chinese investments in struggling European economies are increasing. Biden argues that market democracies, not China or anyone else, are writing the rules of the 21st century for commerce and technology. Is that so?

It was precisely the Western market mentality and globalist dreams that made Beijing stronger: the Chinese Communist Party used the openness offered by the United States and Europe to cement its own economic might. The West believed that free trade with China would be mutual trade; Beijing has pocketed Western concessions, often to the detriment of workers, without opening up its own economy to roughly the same degree.

Now, China seeks to use investments in Europe as a political weapon, to pursue its ambitions of world domination.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a multi-trillion dollar Chinese infrastructure program launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, offers development projects spanning East Asia to Africa and the ‘Europe. Biden talks about offering an alternative to China by modernizing digital, physical and healthcare infrastructure in Europe. But apart from COVID vaccines, what are the real alternatives offered by the United States, in terms of physical and digital infrastructure?

When it comes to next-generation 5G telecommunications infrastructure, the European Union has decided not to explicitly ban Huawei in China, despite intense US lobbying, but rather to mitigate security risks. How will Team Biden remedy this, in concrete terms? Climate babble won’t help.

Europe also faces a potential new security threat, as the continuing migrant crisis picks up after a pause during the pandemic. Europe’s Mediterranean neighbors in North Africa are a cause for concern: Libya remains a broken state, and it could continue to be a transit route for migrants seeking to reach European shores.

Since the 2015-16 migrant crisis, Europe has faced an increase in Islamist terrorist attacks and struggles to assimilate more than a million new arrivals. The crisis, however, is apparently not even on Bidens’ radar, although it is paramount for millions of Europeans.

Instead, Biden emphasized his commitment to NATO. But NATO is grappling with internal quarrels between Turkey and some of its European members. A former secular republic, Turkey has become an Islamist and nationalist country under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with aspirations for a kind of neo-Ottoman imperialism. Greece, also a NATO member, recently warned that it would push for sanctions against Ankara over energy disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas. Can anyone imagine a divided and exhausted NATO responding seriously to future crises?

Then there is the Kremlin. Biden emphasizes that he seeks to address Russia’s challenges to European security. But Germany and, by extension, much of Western Europe is deepening links with Moscow. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline supplying natural gas from Russia to Europe continues to be built, despite American opposition which, moreover, was more intense under the supposedly pro-Russian Trump administration.

These and other agreements are being negotiated with or without US approval. Is the Biden administration even aware of the new dynamic reshaping the old continent? Can it offer a renewed sense of the United States’ commitment to Europe? The bland talk about climate and America’s Return suggests otherwise.

Alessandra Bocchi is the Joseph Rago Memorial Fellow at the Wall Street Journal.

