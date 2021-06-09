Politics
China itself is responsible for the global reaction against its policies (US official)
China is only responsible for itself for a global backlash against its policies, the senior White House official for Asia said.
In the past two years, the country that has done the most to create problems for China has not been the United States but China, “Kurt Campbell, US coordinator of Indo-Pacific affairs at the Council of Europe, said on Tuesday. national security at an event hosted by the Center for New American Security.
Campbell said the Chinese foreign policy establishment understands that the country’s policies, which include the militarization of man-made islands and outcrops in the South China Sea and a more assertive approach to global diplomacy, have helped provoke a global reaction against Beijing.
But does this reach the innermost circle of Chinese leadership? I think that’s a question we can’t answer, “Campbell said.
Here are his remarks on other key topics related to Asia:
-Xi Jinping is increasingly China’s sole leader rather than part of a cohesive team of leaders, ”as the former Chinese presidents have been. Campbell said there is a smaller and smaller group “of people who help guide the decision-making of Chinese presidents.” .
Asked about the comments at the end of May when he said senior Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi were far away, less than a hundred miles “from Xis’ inner circle, Campbell said he had great respect for both of them. men. They are competent representatives of China. “
-The “Quad Block of Nations,” which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia, is focused on deepening “its cooperation ahead of a possible face-to-face meeting of leaders later this year, Campbell said, adding that other countries have shown interest in the grouping and involvement is not closed to others.
-Campbell said the recent visit by a group of US senators to Taiwan has helped demonstrate the United States is on Taiwan’s side. strengthen its own defenses. Separately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate panel on Tuesday that while attention is focused on major weapon systems, “the United States should focus on helping Taiwan to strengthen its asymmetric capabilities such as the reform of reserve forces “.
-Campbell said the situation in Myanmar is of deep concern “and continues to worsen”. He said the United States was working with its allies to tell the government its actions were counterproductive. There is no denying that the violence is skyrocketing, ”he said.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
