PM Modi-Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting raises eyebrows in Maharashtra

Eyebrows were raised in political circles in Maharashtra as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met one-on-one with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday at the former official residence in Delhi. The meeting took place after a delegation led by Thackeray met Modi on the Maratha reserve and various other matters.

Thackeray, with his deputy Ajit Pawar and Minister of the Ministry of Public Works, Ashok Chavan, met Modi in Delhi on Tuesday on a number of issues, including the reservation of Maratha and other backward classes (OBCs), the compensation of the goods and services tax (GST), among others. .

After the meeting, Modi had a separate meeting with Thackeray. Although Thackeray admitted to having a face-to-face meeting with the PM, he did not disclose any details about it. According to a senior Shiv Sena official, the meeting lasted for half an hour, during which Thackeray spoke on political issues. He also called for Modis to intervene to resolve the issue of appointing 12 members to the Legislative Council, which Governor BS Koshyari has not authorized for eight months.

Yes, we had a separate meeting. We may not be together politically, but that doesn’t mean we’ve broken our relationship. I did not go to meet Nawaz Sharif. There is nothing wrong with meeting Modiji in person. Tomorrow, even tell my colleagues and meet him, Thackeray said.

The appointment of 12 members of the ruling parties to the Council or an amicable solution in the carport plot are political battles between the Bharatiya Janata party and the ruling parties in Maharashtra. Both of these issues can be resolved immediately if the Center wishes. It should be recalled that the solution on the appointment of Thackeray to the Board was drawn immediately after his meeting with Modi last year. This time, too, Thackeray’s diplomacy could work in his favor, the Sena chief said, seeking anonymity.

Another party leader said the CM would have discussed the issue of central agency action against Maharashtra rulers Vikas Aghadi.

Central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Law Enforcement Directorate have investigated cases against former Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena lawmaker Pratap Sarnaik. There is a similar investigative buzz against Sena leader and minister Anil Parab. The CM may have had a word on this with the PM. Thackerays’ meeting with Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar on Monday was significant in the context of the PM-CM meeting, the leader said.

He also added that CM may have expressed his displeasure with the way the BJP state unit is targeting the MVA government.

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the one-on-one meeting between the Prime Minister and the MC was not without precedent. I had been the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and I would have a separate meeting with the Prime Minister whenever we went to meet him in a delegation. I am not aware of such a meeting, but I want it to work in favor of the state.

Fadnavis, however, criticized the state government for raising issues with the prime minister, saying the state must act first.

This was Thackeray’s second visit to Delhi after becoming Chief Minister. He, along with his son and Minister of State Aaditya Thackeray, had visited Modi and other key leaders from all parties in February last year.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said: By meeting with the prime minister separately, the CM tried to control its partners in power as well as the opposition leaders. Thackeray shares a good relationship with Modi and rarely attacks him personally. Meeting him in person, he also sent a message to BJP leaders in the state.