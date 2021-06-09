President Jokowi reviews progress of Jabodebek LRT development





President Joko Widodo reviewed the development of the Jabodebek Integrated Railway (LRT) project on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The LRT project is expected to be operational in 2022. “This morning I visited to see the progress of the construction of the Jabodebek LRT. About 84.7% have been completed and we hope that in April 2022 it will be tested and that we will start the operation in June 2022, ”the president said in his statement to LRT TMII station, east of Jakarta, after the exam. Arrived around 8:15 a.m. WIB at LRT Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) station, east of Jakarta, President Joko Widodo immediately reviewed the progress of the project, guided by the Director General of Railways of the Ministry of Transport, Zulfikri. On this occasion, the Head of State and his close entourage also had time to experience the 1 LRT transverse line which extends from TMII station (East Jakarta) to Harjamukti station (Cibubur). “Earlier we tried the train. Smooth, comfortable, the speed is good, it can be said quietly. It’s very comfortable, ”he said. The construction of the Jabodebek light rail is taking place in two phases of which the government is currently completing the first phase of 44.43 kilometers. This first phase will serve a total of 18 stopping points and will consist of three service lines, namely Cawang-Cibubur, Cawang-Dukuh Atas and Cawang-East Bekasi. The LRT will also operate on two routes, namely the Cibubur Line from Harjamukti Station to Dukuh Atas and the Bekasi Line from Jatimulya Station to Dukuh Atas. A number of Jabodebek LRT stations will later be integrated with other modes of public transport such as Trans-Jakarta, commuter line, MRT, to the last high-speed Jakarta-Bandung train. Integration between modes of transport should streamline the mobility of people from one place to another. “Why did we build this LRT? We want to build mass transport integrated with MRT, LRT, airport trains, trans-Jakarta buses, all integrated so that there is efficient mobility of people from one point to another ”, said the president. In addition, the head of state said that experience in developing modes of transport such as LRT would later be very useful in advancing local industries. The LRT train used in this project is known to have been built by PT Inka, where the construction of the line was carried out by PT Adhi Karya, and its operation by PT Kereta Api Indonesia, all of whom are workers and national companies in order that it can be a capital and a foundation if we build the LRT or even other modes of transport in other countries. “Now we have exported trains to Bangladesh, the Philippines, and we hope the LRT will be like that as well,” he said. Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises II Kartika Wirjoatmodjo also attended the review event. In addition, PT KAI CEO Didiek Hartantyo, Adhi Karya Entus CEO Asnawi Mukhson and PT Inka Ketut Astika CEO were also present.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos