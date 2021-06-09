Turbulent times ahead if no swift action is taken against the government





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of failing to pursue successful economic policies.

Speaking on the “economic catastrophe” allegedly caused by the federal government, the PPP chairman warned the nation of turbulent times ahead if swift action is not taken against the government of the day.

Bilawal said there is no bread to eat, no clothes to wear, no roof over your head and Imran Khan calls on the nation to stay strong. “How can you ask the nation not to worry in such devastating circumstances,” he asked.

The PPP chairman said “wheat is available, but flour is expensive, sugar cane is available, but sugar prices are out of control. Isn’t this the result of the mafia patronage of Imran Khan?

Apart from the PPP, no other political party has been able to formulate a budget favorable to the public

The economy was also severely affected when PM raised cotton prices. This is the highest price point Pakistan has experienced in the past 11 years. The PPP chairman asked the government to take note of the plight of the poor.

The government, he said, had provided no relief to the common man, wage earners and retirees in the budget. “Their only goal is to correct the erroneous GDP figures,” President Bilawal Bhutto said.

“One in five people in the country lost their job or their income declined during the reign of Imran Khan. Every year, the sabotaged budget works against the relief of the poor and for the benefit of the Prime Minister’s cronies.

The PPP chairman also warned the government that these injustices would not last long as everyone has their eyes on the GDP figures. “If the GDP increases, there will be an increase in employment opportunities for young people,” he said, “But Imran Khan’s photoshopped increase in GDP tells the story of cascading unemployment . “

Revealing the incompetence of the PTI, the PPP president also said that 50% of the population suffered from poverty during the dictatorship of Pervez Musharraf. Today, Imran Khan brought the country back on the path taken by PPP.

“Apart from the Pakistani People’s Party, no other political party has been able to formulate a budget favorable to the public benefiting the common man, the salaried workers and the retirees,” said President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “If the sinking Pakistani economy is to be saved, we must get rid of Imran Khan’s government.

