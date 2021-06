G7: What to expect as Joe Biden prepares to meet Boris Johnson at the top of Cornwall

The duo will discuss a range of issues, with a focus on climate change and how the world can recover from the Covid pandemic. With a host of other international leaders also heading to the event, here’s what you need to know ahead of the three-day summit. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> World leaders will arrive in Cornwall later this week The G7 is an international organization made up of the seven largest advanced economies in the world: the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Canada and Japan. This means that in addition to Mr. Biden and the Prime Minister, summit participants will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister. Yoshihide Suga. The President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will also be present, as well as guests from third countries. These include Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will appear virtually. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Boris Johnson will urge the G7 to vaccinate the world’s population against Covid by the end of … After the pandemic, one of the main themes of the summit will be how the G7 can help lead and shape the global recovery. This should focus on supporting vaccine deployment, as well as how to help economies bounce back from the pandemic. Johnson will tell leaders the world needs to be vaccinated to end the pandemic, but has so far refused to offer any further pledge from the UK. Climate change will also be on the agenda, with Mr Johnson hoping to bring his greener mantra back to the international stage. The Prime Minister wants G7 leaders to subscribe to a “Marshall Plan” to help developing countries decarbonize their economies and support large-scale renewable energy projects in Africa and parts of Asia. Mr Biden could also use a bilateral meeting with Mr Johnson to issue warnings regarding the Northern Ireland protocol, with the chances of a US trade deal being damaged if the situation does not change. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

