Iraqi Kurds in border area flee Turkish hunt for PKK

Sulaimaniyah (Iraq) (AFP)

One fine day in May, Yohanna Khushfa gathered her 200 sheep and flew away, along with 120 other villagers from Iraqi Kurdistan, fearing Turkish drones chasing Kurdish separatists.

“Shards blew up our windows and furniture,” the mayor of Jelki, a village in the Al-Amadiya region, told AFP.

“We were afraid for our lives and we left,” said the 71-year-old, reached by phone from a rugged strip near the Turkish border.

Since Turkey launched a new military campaign in northern Iraq on April 23, three civilians have been killed and four injured.

Among these, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he was a senior official of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey.

Faced with Turkey’s actions, some 1,500 people from 300 families fled their villages, according to the Iraqi Ministry for the Displaced.

Others have already left a long time ago, including Berqi Islam, who fled in 2017 from Shiladzi, an area near the border where his brother was killed in Turkish bombings.

With his family’s farmland set on fire and no compensation paid by the Iraqi or federal Kurdish authorities, he still has not returned.

Erdogan, who threatened to “clean up” parts of northern Iraq, accuses the PKK of using the mountainous border area as a springboard for its insurgency.

The PKK has waged a rebellion in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey since 1984, which has left more than 40,000 dead.

– ‘Permanent presence’ –

Erdogan is ready to shift “Turkey’s ongoing military confrontation with Turkey’s PKK to the territory the PKK controls or crosses in Iraq,” said Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of the United Nations. democracies.

He said Baghdad and Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan and Ankara’s ally, appear to have accepted him.

The growing Turkish presence in Iraqi Kurdistan “has evolved into a permanent Turkish presence in the region,” said Erdemir, a former opposition MP in Turkey.

The Iraqi state, linked to the hunt for the remains of the Islamic State group and often challenged by pro-Iranian Shiite armed groups “has no means of pressure on the PKK to make it leave”, explained Adel Bakawan, director of the Islamic State. French Center for Research on Iraq (CFRI).

As a sign of Turkey’s growing confidence, its defense minister visited troops on Iraqi soil in early May, even as the dozen bases and other military posts that the Turkish army has set up during the last quarter of century are illegal in the eyes of the Iraqis. law.

Baghdad has summoned the Turkish ambassador on several occasions to protest Turkey’s military actions, but the bombs continue to fall, sweeping away 2.5% of the forested areas of Iraq, “an inhuman environmental crime” in the words of the Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

– ‘Create their own routes’ –

And Turkish incursions are deepening – up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) inside Iraqi Kurdistan, said Kurdish MP Rivink Muhammad, himself from Al-Amadiya.

“Until the last campaign, Turkish forces entered through border posts, but now they are establishing their own routes to avoid official crossings,” added his colleague Ali Saleh.

Ankara, according to the PKK, wants a repeat of the situation in northern Syria, where Turkey has led three military offensives since 2016 that have allowed it to control more than 2,000 square kilometers (770 square miles).

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar defended his country’s actions on Sunday.

“All our operations target only terrorists, respecting international law and the territorial integrity of our neighbors, in particular Iraq,” he told reporters.

But he warned that they “will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized … Our duty is to destroy all nests of villains.”

Zagros Hiwa, a spokesman for the PKK, told AFP that Ankara was determined to block any dreams of a Greater Kurdistan straddling Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey.

Turkey’s military incursions are “strategic, they aim to occupy Kurdish areas to cut off contact between the Kurds (of the four countries) and ultimately to create a security cordon,” he said.

AFP 2021