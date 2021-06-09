Modi’s vaccine policy review flip-flop, may lead to budget slippage: Nomura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review of immunization policy was a “flip-flop”, and when paired with extending the diet until November, it could cause the government to miss its deficit target budgeted budget, a report from a Japanese brokerage firm said on Tuesday. . The vaccination label for all adults, coupled with the extension of the free food program until November, will result in an expenditure of up to Rs 1.05 lakh crore or 0.5% of GDP, Nomura said.

He added that this may cause the government to slide off the 6.8% budget deficit target.

Such an eventuality could also weigh on the country’s sovereign ratings, which are expected to be revised by the end of the year or early next year, he said.



After harsh criticism from the Supreme Court and demands from the opposition, Modi announced on Monday that the Center would procure 75% of vaccines without requiring states to do so, starting in June 2021.

“The government’s about-face on its vaccination policy and the extension of its free food program is equivalent to targeted budgetary expenditure in response to the second wave, which will result in additional expenditure of 0.4 to 0.5% of GDP, “said its economists.

Acknowledging that the second wave of COVID-19 is receding, the memo says the distribution of free vaccines and free food is essential to cope with both lives and livelihoods.

He added that the decentralized vaccine procurement strategy has not worked for states in recent months.

“A correction of course in the vaccination policy (returning to a centralized vaccine supply) will probably allow a better availability of vaccines for the states, which is crucial to support the recovery in the months to come”, he said. declared.

The vaccination alone will cost an additional Rs 14,000 crore, he said assuming the center will spend an average of Rs 725 per person for two injections.

In the case of the free food program, the government said it had already incurred some Rs 26,000 crore in spending in April and May, and extending it until November is likely to add another Rs 65,000 crore to the cost, he said.

Commenting on the tax calculations, he said the fiscal revenue assumptions for fiscal year 22 are achievable despite the blow from the decline in activity in the first two months of the fiscal year.

But, he added, the government’s ambitious divestment program is being delayed and the government will not compensate for it by cutting investment spending because it wants to stimulate growth.

“We attach an increasing risk that the central government budget deficit target of 6.8% of GDP for fiscal year 22 will be exceeded.

“With India already on the brink of a downgrade in sovereign ratings, we remain on the lookout for possible ratings action towards the end of the year or early next year, as fiscal risks become. more obvious, ”he added.

Meanwhile, on the growth front, the brokerage said the economy and infections were both at a crossroads with the second wave on the wane and a rapid recovery in business recovery. .

Increased mobility is driving the recovery, he said, adding that sectors unrelated to mobility are responding more slowly.