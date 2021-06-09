Chinese officials embrace blockchain at Blockchain summit hosted by Conflux at Pujiang Innovation Forum

The summit brought together speakers from various public institutions discussing the role of blockchain in the 14th Five-Year Plan, an overview of China’s economic and social development over the next few years.

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Conflux , the only public and unauthorized blockchain project that complies with regulations in China, hosted a blockchain summit at the Pujiang Innovation Forum on June 2-3, 2021. The summit, bringing together more than 15 speakers and guests from several research institutes and ministries, focused on the use of real-world blockchain applications in various sectors, including the construction industry, engineering and transport.

Founded in 2008, the Pujiang Innovation Forum is an annual event that features speakers and thought leaders from international organizations, universities, research institutes and global think tanks. Sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the conference focuses on innovation and aims to be an influential source of information, thought leadership and discussion for next generation technology development.

As part of the 2021 event, Conflux organized a summit entitled “Future Connect – Pujiang Innovation Forum: The Blockchain Development Summit”. The summit focused on the role of blockchain in the 14th Five-Year Plan, a look at from China economic and social development over the next few years. The goal of Future Connect was to establish a solid consensual basis for the development of from China blockchain technology, focus on harnessing the country’s ecological blockchain resources and help propel from China leadership role in the blockchain space that requires improvement of the underlying technology fueling blockchains.

Long fan, the founder of Conflux, gave the keynote address on how blockchain is more than the digital asset market and what it will take for the technology to be adopted by the general public.

“The real value of blockchain is trust. Once used in the general public, it will rebuild production relationships and make way for increased productivity,” Fan explained during the keynote. “It will take time for blockchain technology to gain acceptance and for the public to truly understand the capabilities of blockchain. It is only when we as a society forge consensus on blockchain technology that we can effectively promote the widespread adoption and application of this emerging technology.

Other speeches, interviews and panel discussions featured professors and representatives from several prominent institutions, including Secretary-General Xi Jinping, whose quotes have been translated into English.

“The integrated application of blockchain technology plays an important role in new technological innovations and industrial transformation,” Xi said. “We must understand blockchain as its essential breakthrough in independent technological innovation, clarify the main direction, increase investments, focus on mastering a number of key core technologies and accelerate the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation. “

Yao Qizhi, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and chief scientist of the Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute, joined the event via video to share his thoughts on the value of blockchain technology.

“I believe that blockchain is not just a technology, and the value of trust it creates can permeate all aspects of society for the benefit of the future life of humanity,” Yao explained. “I hope that more scientists will join the field of research and development of blockchain technology so that China can lead the blockchain industry. I also hope that people from all walks of life will have the courage to try to introduce blockchain technology in various application scenarios so that basic research and practical applications begin to increase and we can together create an ecology of successful blockchain applications. “

The forum also focused on blockchain performance advancements, including Conflux’s Tree-Graph consensus mechanism, a high-performance algorithm used to facilitate the processing of 3,000 to 6,000 transactions per second (TPS) without sacrificing decentralization or security. Conflux has passed rigorous testing to confirm the performance of the Tree-Graph consensus algorithm, which opens the door to further development using blockchain technology and a thriving application ecosystem.

Conflux’s involvement in the Pujiang Innovation Forum follows several new developments, including the release to the main network of ShuttleFlow, one of Conflux’s unique technological characteristics that sets it apart from other decentralized financing (DeFi) chains and platforms. . ShuttleFlow is the first cross-chain bridge to support the blockchain networks of Binance, Huobi, and OKex, the most widely used digital asset exchanges in Asia, in addition to Ethereum.

Conflux is an unlicensed Layer 1 public blockchain connecting decentralized economies across borders and protocols. Fast, scalable and compatible with robustness, with zero congestion and low fees, Conflux transforms the way the world deals and drives the transformation towards a sustainable, borderless economy.

As the only regulatory-compliant, public and unlicensed blockchain in China, Conflux offers a unique advantage for construction and expansion projects in Asia. Conflux aims to connect decentralized economies to strengthen the global DeFi ecosystem on a global scale.

